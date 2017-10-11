Cody Rhodes Says He Struggles With His Father’s Legacy, Recalls Teaming With Him at Battleground 2013

– Cody Rhodes discussed his father’s personal legacy, teaming with Dusty and Dustin at Battleground 2013 and more in a new interview with Buffalo News. Highlights are below:

On teaming with his father and brother at WWE Battleground 2013 in Buffalo: “Going into it, I felt completely different than when I was coming out of it. There was a lot of high stress at the time. It was almost uncomfortable, because I was working really hard to garner my own spotlight and getting away from the family. But then, obviously, it became a magical moment. It’s a great learning experience when you’re busting it for 20 minutes, and then my dad just does the elbow. That was the thing that got the people to stand up for the remainder of the match. Grab an apple, because you’re going to school. It was really special, and looking back on it, it’s a tremendous memory. Our family looks at it as Dusty’s last stand. He could barely get up the steps, but on that night, it didn’t matter. There are so many great things about Buffalo, but honestly, that one will always jump to number one.”

On what his father’s personal legacy is to him: “This is something I struggle with pretty regularly. Had he not been famous, I wouldn’t have shared him with anybody . Butbecause he was who he was, I have to share him with the world, in terms of what happens next, his legacy, and things like Starrcade and War Games. I have to be honest, people don’t always like my opinion. There’s no handbook for how I’m supposed to handle this. I don’t know what’s best all the time, but I know a lot of his estate, creations and likeness are owned by WWE. That doesn’t always mean I have to like it, but I try very hard to protect his legacy from a family standpoint, but also, I know he would like me to do as much stuff about “me” as I possibly could. He was unlike a lot of older wrestlers in that he didn’t want to be in the spotlight. He wanted his body of work to exist for what it was, and that meant that we had we had to be our own people. Goldust had to be Goldust, and I had to trend upward, no matter what, and weather the storm. There’s a lot of different ways we try to carry his legacy forward, and we always try our best.”