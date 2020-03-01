Cody Rhodes Sports New Neck Tattoo at AEW Revolution (Pics)

– AEW EVP Cody Rhodes was sporting some new ink tonight. Cody showed off a new neck tattoo at AEW Revolution. During tonight’s show, he had a new, visible tattoo representing the American Nightmare logo. Additionally, AEW released some new closeup photos of Cody getting the tattoo work done, which you can see below.

Cody’s new ink work was done by Craig Brock at Ink and Dagger Tattoo

