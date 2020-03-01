wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Sports New Neck Tattoo at AEW Revolution (Pics)
– AEW EVP Cody Rhodes was sporting some new ink tonight. Cody showed off a new neck tattoo at AEW Revolution. During tonight’s show, he had a new, visible tattoo representing the American Nightmare logo. Additionally, AEW released some new closeup photos of Cody getting the tattoo work done, which you can see below.
Cody’s new ink work was done by Craig Brock at Ink and Dagger Tattoo
AEW Revolution is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage and results RIGHT HERE.
A closer look at the new ink of @CodyRhodes.
Courtesy of @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
Your predictions for this match, Arn? #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/CQ4k2rEmt0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 1, 2020
