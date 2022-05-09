Cody Rhodes Teases Change For 2022 Money In The Bank Winners

During Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash, WWE aired a video promo for this year’s Money in the Bank with Cody Rhodes hyping the popular event which will take place on July 2 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. During the commercial, Rhodes hinted that this year’s MITB winners could win the chance to main events next year’s WrestleMania 39, “One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania,” Rhodes said in the video.

This statement is drawing some interest as traditionally the winners of the MITB matches earn a contract for a championship match that they can cash in at any place or time for up to a year. Check out the Money in the Bank promo video below: