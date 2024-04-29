wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Comments On Theme Song Being Used At Wedding, WWE Rivals Preview

April 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes 4-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes’ entrance music was used for a couple’s wedding recently, and Rhodes posted to Twitter to comment. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion retweeted a post that included a video of the couple, as you can see below. He wrote:

“congrats to the lovely couple

Was a really good whoa! @DownstaitBand”

– The WWE on A&E Twitter account posted a preview of this coming Sunday’s episodes of WWE Rivals and Most Wanted Treasures. You can see the preview below, which is captioned:

“Thanks for watching tonight’s WWE Superstar Sunday premieres! Catch an all-new WWE Rivals featuring @JohnCena vs. @DaveBautista next Sunday at 8/7c, followed by a new WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring @TripleH at 9/8c, only on @AETV. #WWEonAE”

