Cody Rhodes Still Wants To Bring ‘Winged Eagle’ Title Design Back To WWE

Cody Rhodes has been open in the past about his wish to bring back the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship, and he says that’s still very much the case. The Undisputed WWE Champion spoke with GQ for a new video and during the conversation he talked about wanting to bring the title back in a way that doesn’t sink the current title design. You can see some highlights below:

On his appreciation of the current title design: “I’d say one of the things I like about the title a lot is, it’s no longer a matter of — it’s not a name plate, now it’s all about your individual side plates. I also love that this title is specifically this generation’s title.”

On wanting to bring the Winged Eagle back: “”I am fond of the Winged Eagle, which is the title from the 1990s. Hulk Hogan wore it, Ultimate Warrior wore it, Ric Flair wore it, Bret Hart wore it. And I am actively trying to find a way to get that into the WWE world. But this is also the title that was around Roman Reigns’ waist the night I beat him. And there’s a part of that that makes me more linked to this look and this aesthetic for a WWE championship than ever.”

