Cody Takes Shot at Bayley During Starrcast Panel, Responds to Criticism

– Cody got a little bit of criticism after he took a shot at Bayley during his and the Young Bucks’ Starrcast panel last night. You can see video below of Cody discussing Kylie Rae, during which he says Rae is a “ball of emotion” and saying she’s what AEW wants, before saying “She’s not wacky inflatable tube-men, pretending to be nice.”

After the video made the rounds online, Cody began to get heat for what many considered to be an unnecessary shot at at the Smackdown Women’s champion, who of course has the tube-men appear during her WWE entrances and has an upbeat, friendly persona. Cody later said that he “Meant no harm. She’s awesome.” Rae also posted in response to a fan who said it was “embarrassing” of Cody to take a shot at Bayley, who Rae has called her idol and inspiration:

