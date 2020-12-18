Cody-Featured TBS Competition Series Go-Big Show Presenting New Year’s Eve Special

The upcoming reality competition series Go-Big Show featuring Cody is getting a New Year’s Eve special ahead of its premiere. Variety reports that the series is teaming with Snoop Dogg for a virtual New Year’s Eve event. It will be a celebration streamed live from Snoop’s Compound on December 31st starting at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT and will feature Snoop, Cody, Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, and Jennifer Nettles.

The special is being produced in Los Angeles County and is following the county’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. In addition, TBS will be making a donation to

Snoop Youth Football League.

“I’m ready to get it crackin’ with my friends from the Go-Big Show and TBS for a New Year’s Eve get together to break in 2021,’ Dogg said in a statement. ‘One thing’s for certain and two thing’s for sure, there ain’t no New Year’s Eve party like a Snoop Dogg party!’

The special is described as Snoop and the rest “roast[ing] this universally hated year and dance into 2021, featuring music by DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck.” It will also feature a special sword-swallowing stunt performed by Go-Big Show contestant Andrew Stanton.

The series debuts on January 7th on TBS.