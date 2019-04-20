Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes Announced For AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has released a new episode of Road to Double or Nothing, which reveals that Cody Rhodes’ opponent for AEW Double or Nothing will be his brother Dustin. Dustin Rhodes previously denied that his contract with WWE expired, but it seems that either is the case or soon will be if he’s working an AEW PPV. The event happens on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Here’s the updated card:

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Pac

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, TBA, and TBA

* So far the Over the Budget Battle Royale includes Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, and Joey Janela

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.