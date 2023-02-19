Colby Corino Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reports that Colby Corino has signed a deal with WWE, which he did earlier this week. He will report to NXT ‘very soon’, possibly as soon as the start of March.

Corino finished his NWA run in December and became a free agent on January 1. At the time, it was reported that WWE was interested in him. It’s believed he had his tryout last month in Orlando. He was brought in individually and signed alone, unlike when WWE usually signs a ‘class’ of talents.

He has been finishing up his dates on the independent scene, including a ‘Last Dance’ match with Homicide for Catalyst Wrestling and a match for PWF in North Carolina. That saw the final appearance of The Ugly Ducklings (Corino, Rob Killjoy, and Lance Lude).