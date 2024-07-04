Cole Karter Undergoes Successful Surgery For Broken Arm

Cole Karter has revealed that he underwent surgery for a broken arm. The ROH regular posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to note that he underwent successful surgery to fix the break without giving details on when it happened. No word on when he may be back in action.

Karter, who last competed at the June 8th ROH taping, wrote:

“First ever surgery on a broken arm in the books! I’ll be back soon & better than ever”

ON behalf of 411, our best wishes to Carter for a quick and full recovery.