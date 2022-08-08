Cole Radrick Talks GCW Extreme Title Win, Almost Killing Marko Stunt

During the recent WWE SummerSlam weekend, the event began with Cole Radrick winning the GCW Extreme Championship at The People vs. GCW. The scramble match where Radrick triumphed also included AJ Gray, Axton Ray, Grim Reefer, Marko Stunt, and Shane Mercer. This was his first GCW Championship victory since he started with them in 2019. Radrick commented on the match on The Spotlight (h/t to Fightful). You can find highlights and watch the full episode below.

On taking the Championship win: “It’s pretty fucking crazy [laughs]. No, it’s really sick. When I first started in GCW, it’s still extremely hard to get into GCW, so every time I wrestle there, I’m like, ‘This is probably the last time I’m being brought back.’ Even up until a few months ago, I was still having those thoughts of, ‘damn this might be the last time I get booked. Maybe people don’t rock and roll with me.’ Now, I have a fucking belt, so what are they gonna do now? In reality, I got to this point where I’m now holding one of the belts in GCW and it’s time to make a statement that Raddy Daddy is here to stay,” he said.

On when he learned about the victory: “It was probably about 30 minutes before the show. We were the first match and we were getting everything together. We looked around and were like, ‘who is winning?’ I was walking through the curtain, and Brett was coming out and he kind of gave me the three cliff notes he wanted from the match. ‘Alright, who is over?’ I presumed it was somebody else. He’s like, ‘Cole’s up.’ I was (taken aback). ‘Yeah, you.’ ‘Alright.’ I looked at everybody and it’s kind of like when you’re telling a fib to your little brother. You go up and it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m winning the match aaaaand.’ Honestly, I thought somebody would be like, ‘No, you’re not, let’s go ask who is actually winning the match.’ That’s how it ended up happening and I’m pretty thankful.”

On working with Marko Stunt during the bout: “I really enjoyed the spots with Marko, the crowd ate them up. Then, I killed him with a pedigree. When he jumped up, I was worried like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ He’s kicking his legs up and I’m like, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve seen this one before.’ Luckily, you see me shoot my knees underneath last second. I was going to go normal, but I was like, ‘Oh fuck, might as well try to protect Marko as much as I can.'”