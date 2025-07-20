wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Joins AEW Commentary Team, Gets Attacked By Death Riders on Collision

July 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Colt Cabana AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s AEW Collision, Colt Cabana joined the AEW commentary and the Death Riders made him pay for it. Cabana called the action during the first part of the show before the Death Riders showed up out of the crowd and attacked. They beat him down, busted him open and then Moxley hung Cabana over the top rope with a chain.

This is Cabana’s first AEW appearance since last year, although he’s been active on the independent scene.

https://x.com/AEW/status/1946729505009066020

https://x.com/AEW/status/1946730913682891075

