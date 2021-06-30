Colt Cabana Reveals How He Got Out of WWE Non-Compete Clause in 2009

Colt Cabana got out of his 90 day non-compete clause with WWE early after he was released in 2009, and he revealed how in a recent interview. Fightful Select spoke with Cabana and he said that when he was originally released by the company, he was supposed to clear any independent dates he worked with then-in Talent Relations Senior Director Ty Bailey, but Bailey’s contact with him was very infrequent.

Cabana said that he started to fill Bailey’s email inbox with all the requests for approvals for independent dates and that WWE opted to buy him out of his no-compete so as not to deal with all the hassle. He noted that he was paid a lump sum for the full 90 days in the buyout.

Several of WWE’s recent releases have reportedly asked for early outs on their non-compete clauses, which have ranged from 30 to 90 days. WWE has been said to be “very easy to deal with” when discussing easing non-competes.