Notes On Released WWE Talent Asking Out of Non-Compete Clauses

A new report has some additional details on released talent from WWE requesting to be let out of their non-compete clauses. As was reported earlier this month, several people released in 2021 have asked WWE to forgo or ease their typical non-complete clause that goes with being a talent for the company.

While no names were revealed, Fightful Select reports that they have confirmed at least one talent did get an early release from their non-compete obligation. WWE was willing to forgo the entirety of the non-compete but that ultimately did not happen. As has been noted, there are different lengths of non-compete clauses with either 30-day or 90-day clauses, and Fightful has learned from people they’ve spoken with that John Laurinaitis and WWE have been “very easy to deal with” when discussing easing non-competes.