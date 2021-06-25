More on Latest WWE Releases: No-Compete Clauses, Nick Khan’s Mindset, More

A new report has some additional details on today’s round of WWE talent releases. As has been reported throughout the day, WWE has released several more members of the roster including (as of this writing) Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ever-Rise, Breezango, Marina Shafir, The Bollywood Boyz, and more.

According to Fightful Select, there is a variety in the time period of non-compete clauses for talent. The two that were noted were Tony Nese (90 days) and August Grey (30 days). Details on other non-compete clauses were not mentioned. Several of the 205 Live talent released were on bigger contracts than WWE has been using for work on the brand lately.

The report notes that not all the names Fightful had heard were set for release had been yet, and several names that had been released were ones they hadn’t heard anything about. Nick Khan is said to be willing to take any heat over the releases, and appeared to be unconcerned about previous plans or projects for talent, who they’re married to, how long they’ve been with the company or other factors in regard to who was cut.