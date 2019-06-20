wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Dealing With Injury, Withdraws From Several Bookings
June 20, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that NWA National champion Colt Cabana is dealing with an injury. As a result, Cabana will be unable to make several scheduled dates for independent promotions.
Cabana is said to be dealing with a hematoma on his quadriceps, causing a loss of strength in his leg. He reportedly suffered the injury two weeks ago. He later withdrew from his planned bookings in order take some time for his injury to heal.
Colt Cabana is also scheduled to team up with NWA World champion Nick Aldis at the ROH Best in the World event against The Briscoes. It’s unknown if Cabana’s injury will force him to also withdraw from the upcoming ROH event.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Why Ken Shamrock’s Push Was Cut Short, Recalls Issues With Shamrock Missing Shows, Confronting Him
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Didn’t Try To Become Booker In WCW in 1999, Responds to Claim That He Did Whatever Hogan Told Him To Do
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley