Colt Cabana Dealing With Injury, Withdraws From Several Bookings

– PWInsider reports that NWA National champion Colt Cabana is dealing with an injury. As a result, Cabana will be unable to make several scheduled dates for independent promotions.

Cabana is said to be dealing with a hematoma on his quadriceps, causing a loss of strength in his leg. He reportedly suffered the injury two weeks ago. He later withdrew from his planned bookings in order take some time for his injury to heal.

Colt Cabana is also scheduled to team up with NWA World champion Nick Aldis at the ROH Best in the World event against The Briscoes. It’s unknown if Cabana’s injury will force him to also withdraw from the upcoming ROH event.