wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Reveals Original Concept Art For Family Guy Episode
AEW’s Colt Cabana has offered fans a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the recent wrestling-themed episode of the animated hit “Family Guy.” On Monday, May 12, Cabana took to social media to showcase original concept art from the episode, which aired on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
The “Family Guy” installment saw Chris Griffin mistakenly join his school’s amateur wrestling team, believing it to be professional wrestling. This led to a comedic moment where, after Chris used a steel chair on a fellow student, an adult character present donned an announcer’s mask strikingly similar to that of AEW commentator Excalibur.
Here was the original @FamilyGuyonFOX concept with both Matt Classic & Colt Cabana.
They ended wanting two masked wrestlers so I pitched @EvilUno @KingSerpentico @ShutUpExcalibur & some others. @AEW x FG crossover or the century. https://t.co/PTbQG2TZNi pic.twitter.com/gdFWtpdlbH
— Colt Cabana🦦 (@ColtCabana) May 12, 2025
