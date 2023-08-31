Colt Cabana on WWE Frowning Upon Indie Talents When He Was There

– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, AEW talent and producer Colt Cabana recalled his time in WWE, and how WWE looked down upon indie wrestling talents when he was part of the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Colt Cabana on his time in WWE: “And I’m such a pessimist that … I kind of assumed like, ‘I don’t know how long I’ll be in WWE. I don’t look like Batista or any of these guys. I’m an indie guy.’ They were frowning at indie guys at that time. But [I thought] I’ll be gone a little bit. I’ll be able to get fresh for the independents if I come back, and while I’m doing that, I’ll make a paycheck and I’ll also be able to learn and just get around all of these wrestlers in this wrestling situation while I’m in developmental.”

On his run in ROH before joining WWE: “I just remember at the time with Ring of Honor, I had been there many years, I had just finished my feud with Homicide. It was kind of like … not that there wasn’t anything else for me to do, because the Briscoes wrestled there for 20 years. But it kind of … it would be fine for me to take a break from Ring of Honor to make me fresh.”