Conrad Thompson On the Success of Starrcast II, Podcast Schedule, Planning For Starrcast III

– Conrad Thompson spoke with Wrestling Inc discussing Starrcast II, his plans for the third one in conjunction with All Out and more. Highlights are below:

On his podcast schedule: “I’m doing four. Arn Anderson announced that we’re gonna be doing one, but we haven’t announced the rollout date just yet. Right now it’s just the four and I manage it. It’s not all that difficult, just report on the weekends or late at night and you’re good to go.”

On how he handles his schedule: “Poorly. I don’t really have any [stress relievers] right now. It’s just go from the minute you wake up until you go to bed. …The old cliché is if you enjoy your work then you’ll never work a day in your life. So, we’ll go with that one.”

On Starrcast II: “I’m glad it’s over. Anytime you try to put on an event you get some curveballs. But we powered through a stressful weekend. And we even got a cool t-shirt out of the deal.”

On if the convention was a success: “Oh for sure. We has 13,000 fans who had a blast and received overwhelmingly positive feedback. It was also fun to say we did it in Las Vegas.”

On Starrcast II being more expensive than the first one: “The difference is the Vegas unions. It was a substantial difference but we prepared for it. I hope everybody in Vegas had fun because it’s very difficult to imagine doing another one. … We had such a good time in Chicago last time that I wanted to do it again, especially in a venue and with a staff we’re familiar with. We’re as excited about Starrcast III as ever before.”

On not being willing to hold Starrcasts outside of AEW events: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s the Conrad and Cody Show and I appreciate his faith and confidence in me. But that doesn’t mean I’m opposed to doing other stuff. But we wanna be partners with AEW on [Starrcast].”

On booking Mick Foley for Starrcast III and trying to come up with new content for the upcoming convention: “I’m not crossed with WWE or anybody. We have a great relationship … That is the challenge – you do the first one and it has all of your best ideas. The ones that can’t happen logistically you just shelve and roll out for No. 2. So, it was a little bit of back to the drawing board for No. 3 but we’ve got a list of panels and shows we’re excited to announce in the coming days.”