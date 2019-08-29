Conrad Thompson Says There Are No Plans For Starrcast IV At This Time

In an interview with FITE TV, Conrad Thompson said that he currently doesn’t have any plans for Starrcast IV, although he does have ideas for one if it gets announced. Here are highlights:

On a fourth Starrcast: “I don’t have another Starrcast on the books right now. There are no buildings on hold or serious plans at this point. I do have a couple of ideas if we do another one, but I can’t say that a [Brutus] Beefcake panel is in the cards. Great guy though!”

On Cody’s panel tonight: “Cody was a human quote machine at Starrcast II. I don’t think fans were expecting him to be as open and brutally honest in his panel with the Bucks out there. I think Cody has a chip on his shoulder and he’s going to be making a lot of headlines Thursday night with his old friend Tony.”

On what fans can expect from the Dean Malenko panel: “New. All new content is what fans can expect. Malenko has always played everything very close to the vest. He hasn’t written books. He doesn’t do two dozen shoot interview DVDs. He doesn’t use social media. You’re going to finally hear from one of the best wrestlers of all time.”