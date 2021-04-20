Hey kids! It’s the 500th episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling! Time sure flies when you’re having fun, doesn’t it? I know I’ve only done 48 out of 500, but it’s still been a fun run. Let’s get to the action!

Cook’s ROH TV 500th Episode Review 4.16.21

We open with a video showing some of the classic moments in ROH history and the announcer guy talking about how they will continue to set the standard for wrestling excellence.

Quinn McKay welcomes us to the 500th episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling! Today is a gigantic milestone, and ROH’s Experience fan group helped pick the matches. Mark & Jay Briscoe will face off in the main event. Every match between them has been an all out war, and today will be no different. In the opener, Jonathan Gresham defends the Pure Championship against fellow Foundation member Jay Lethal.

Lethal talks about how the fans wanted to see Gresham & him face off. He loves wrestling against Gresham, as it’s a test and he always leaves better than he started. However, he’s a little conflicted because wrestling against Gresham is difficult. The Pure Championship being on the line raises the stakes, and they’ll show the world what pure wrestling is all about. He loves Gresham, and wishes him luck.

Gresham talks about how holding the ROH Pure Championship makes you the best. That used to be the holder of the ROH World Championship, but things are different now. Lethal is the best wrestler in the world, period. He is proud to be Jay’s friend, and stand side by side with him. He will be proud to give the fans exactly what they want, this match. They’ll show the world what true pure wrestling is.

Ian & Caprice are on the call!

ROH Pure Championship Match: Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal: The entire Foundation enters together, including Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus, who stay at ringside to observe. Lethal is 5-1 all time against Gresham, but only 7-6 in Pure Rules singles matches while Gresham is 8-0 in such matches. Lethal with the six inch & forty pound advantage. He gains an early advantage with his leverage & strength. First two minutes see Lethal get a couple of pinfall attempts, but Gresham fights back and they trade arm wringers. Gresham with the go-behind & tries to lock Lethal in a submission hold or two. Headlock takeover by Gresham, Lethal can’t headscissor his way out and Gresham keeps doing the headlock takeover repeatedly. Gresham working Lethal’s left arm as we go to commercial.

We return after the eight minute mark, and Lethal is back on the advantage. Gresham nearly takes that from him while remaining on the mat, but Lethal retains it. Hammerlock suplex by Gresham gets two. Lethal working the left arm of Gresham. Gresham pops Lethal’s shoulder to get Lethal off of him for a minute, and they both have arm issues now. Gresham works the hammerlock, they shoulderblock each other and both men feel the effects. Gresham going for the Kimura, can’t get it, but maintains control of Lethal’s arm & shoulder. Lethal fights back, looks for some of his signature moves, can’t hit them, but does hit a cutter for two. Gresham goes to the ropes on a submission as we go to commercial.

Thirteen minutes in when we return with Gresham on the floor. Lethal gets him back in, locks in the boston crab, and Gresham has to go to the ropes. Both men getting their arms jammed. Lethal calls for the Injection, but he can’t do it with the arm! Gresham with the La Majistral, but Lethal locks in a facelock! Gresham has one rope break left, and he has to use it nearly sixteen minutes in. Lethal still has all of his. Will it matter? No it will not! After a quick exchange, Gresham gets a headscissor into a pinning combination and a three count! He retains the Pure Championship.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham (16:38 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

You can see some frustration on the face of Jay Lethal, who remains without a championship belt to call his own. Still get the handshake & hug, of course.

We get a clip from Episode 1, where Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli. Quality of the video makes it look at least twenty years old.

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe: These guys have their own entrances. Mark won their first meeting in ROH, but Jay has won the last four. Jay has a two pound weight advantage. Code of Honor forearm bump! Back & forth to start, no clear advantage between the two brothers. Jay works the headscissors, Mark gets out but Jay gets the waistlock. Mark booted to the outside, Jay follows up with a dive as we go to commercial.

During the break was more back & forth action. Mark dropkicks Jay to the outside, and delivers the Cactus Jack elbow! Jay getting pounded on the outside, but fights back soon enough. Big boot sends Mark over the barricade! Todd Sinclair is counting, but it’s a twenty count so he wouldn’t reach that until the 600th episode. Back in the ring, Jay goes up top but Mark stops him! Iconoclasm gets two. Jay with some big ol shots now, neckbreaker reversed, big suplex by Mark. Jay blocks whatever was being planned on the apron, goes for a DVD, Mark breaks it up, knocks Jay off the apron and delivers a blockbuster on the floor! Mark gets a chair! Puts it in the ring, gonna use it as a prop, but Jay back in with a DVD on the chair! Neckbreaker gets 2!

We’re back from commercial and they’re swinging away. Jaydriller blocked, Mark hits the DVD, goes up top…Froggybow gets two! Mark goes for the cutthroat driver, Jay blocks, but Mark still has the advantage until a backdrop. Jay with the Jaydriller! Only two, bit of a lax cover by Jay there. Jay with a big shot, hits another Jaydriller, but Mark rolls out of the ring! Can’t get a three count there, so Jay follows him out. Jay clears a table as the count continues. Jay breaks the count, Mark takes advantage and hotshots Jay on the barricade. Beats Jay down, sets him onto the table. Goes up to the top rope…Froggybow through the table! Even Todd’s count might be quick enough to count one of these guys out. They’re crawling…Mark makes it in with a second left & Jay doesn’t!

Winner: Mark Briscoe (15 minutes or so via countout)

Match Rating: ****

Two crazy sons of guns there! Big hug to wrap things up.

Next week: Eli Isom vs. Rak Draper, Violence Unlimited vs. LFI