Cook’s WWE NXT Battleground 2025 Review  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for this year’s edition of Battleground! We’ve got six big matches scheduled for tonight, including four title matches. One of them involves the TNA World Championship, which is something I never thought I’d see until a few months ago. We do live in interesting times, but at least some of them are good!

Cook’s WWE Battleground 2025 Review

We’re in Tampa! Stephanie Vaquer is WALKING and slapping hands. Jordynne Grace is WALKING by a statue. Oba Femi is WALKING in the hallway. Myles Borne and the No Quarter Catch Crew are WALKING! Joe Hendry & Trick Williams are WALKING!

The opening video talks about how the superstars are no strangers to battle & breaks down the upcoming matches. I’m sure they’ve done a bad one of these things but it’s been awhile.

Vic Joseph, Booker T & Corey Graves are our hosts.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) (w/Zaria) vs. Kelani Jordan: They’re using the same entrance setup for this event that they used last night, it works well from a visual perspective. Booker uses the old Gorilla Monsoon line about this match being a main event anywhere in the world. I was digging Kelani’s big hair in recent weeks, but the braids are better for in-ring competition. Sol wearing some Zaria warpaint tonight. Some back & forth to begin, very impressive gymnastics that will drive some people nuts. I thought it was all right. Handshake and back to the action. Sol does some surfing on Kelani’s back, Kelani with a big forearm. Off the ropes, Sol takes Kelani over into an STF. Kelani shifts out, Sol with a superkick and a delayed vertical suplex. Moonsault into a cover for two, Kelani reverses, Sol reverses, Kelani reverses. Kelani goes for the crucifix, hits the bomb for two. Sol gets tripped on the ropes, Kelani with a springboard twisting legdrop to the mat for two. Kelani slips out of the superplex, takes Sol over with a Northern Lights for two. Sol goes up and over and Kelani hits a twisting suplex for two. They fight over a leglock attempt, Kelani locks in a half crab. Jordan eventually breaks it and gets a cover for two. In the corner, both women jockey for position up top, Sol with the top rope X Factor! Sol’s injured backside prevents her from covering. Elbow in the corner by Sol, then a backpack stunner. Knee by Sol, Kelani rolls to the apron. Some boots bring Sol onto the apron as well, Kelani teases the suplex, Sol blocks, Kelani flips back into the ring and kicks Sol to the floor. Asai moonsault by Kelani! Kelani pauses to talk to Zaria, then goes up top. Sol blocks the dragon rana, some blocks by each, modified back stabber by Sol. Kelani rolls outside, Sol follows her with I think the SPACE FLYING TIGER DROP! Please don’t yell at me if that’s wrong. Back in the ring, Sol hits a big move for two. Sol tries a move but Kelani reverses into a DDT. Kelani up top, a frog splash gets three two counts! Both women back up top, Kelani goes for a poison rana but Sol flips out of it! A spear gets a two count for Sol. Sol Snatcher blocked, Sol goes up top but Kelani follows her. Spanish Fly by Kelani gets the two count! Some strikes exchanged now. Kelani stomps Sol in the ring, goes for the split legged moonsault but Zaria rolls Sol out of the way! The referee tosses her, Sol seems dismayed by the situation and Kelani kicks Sol to the floor! Kelani blocks the Sol snatcher again, both women back on the turnbuckle. Kelani gets knocked off, which sets up a Sol Snatcher off the top rope! Yep, that’s three.

Winner: Sol Ruca (12:59 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

Some people absolutely hate matches like this one that seem more like a gymnastics display than a fight most of the time. I think there’s a place for that sort of thing, and Sol does a great job with them on these PLEs. Kelani was right there with her keeping up too, so this was a whole heck of a lot of fun as long as you’re not expecting something else for some reason.

Ava is talking to Dalys & Chik Tormenta, two of AAA’s luchadoras.

Sarah Schriber is talking to Mike Santana, who is having a hell of a time at his first WWE PLE. He’s coming after the TNA Championship, which is why he’s here. Charlie Dempsey walks up from behind and is tired of all these TNA outsiders showing up. Mike says they have a problem since time is money. Tavion Heights is more respectful than Charlie and says he wants a chance to take Santana on. Santana agrees for this Tuesday on NXT.

Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank vs. Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears (w/Izzi Dame): The Culling in full effect here against the tag champs & Jensen’s former tag team partner. Briggs & Vance start. Big clothesline by Briggs, tag to Tank in the corner. Splashes by Hank & Tank, Vance avoids the double team and heads outside. Spears & Jensen join him, then we see three dives to the floor! Not exactly with the grace of the people in our first match. Hank gets bounced off the ringpost in brutal fashion. Jensen tags in and suplexes Hank for two. Vance tags in and hits Snake Eyes. He stomps Hank down. Hank with a rollup, but Vance shoulderblocks him down. Spears tags in, stomps Hank in the gut a few times. Spears mocks his opponents before getting smacked down by Hank. Vance tries to stop the tag, Jensen eventually does so. Backdrop by Hank on Jensen, tag to Tank & Spears! Big belly to belly throw. Tank cannonballs onto Vance on the floor. Spears gets a flying elbowblock in the ring. Briggs clears the ring, then a double superplex on Spears. Briggs hits the moonsault on Spears for two. Tags to Tank & Jensen. Jensen with a big slam and kick to Tank. Vance tags in. Spears takes Briggs out on the floor, then Jensen & Vance hit a double stomp dominator on Tank for two. Somebody was late to break that up, and the referee looks like a bum. Hank & Tank with some shoulderblocks on the floor. Briggs & Jensen in the ring, side slam and a splash by Briggs. Briggs gets distracted and kicked by Izzi for two. Hank & Tank remove their shirts for the double bodysmash and slam/back elbow combo for the three count!

Winners: Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank (9:27 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **3/4

Pretty solid six-man here with a bunch of competitors I wouldn’t say are future main eventers but are good people to have on a card. Moved a little too quick for me to call at times, but at this point most things are.

The Culling is not happy, and they attack after the bell. Izzi tries to get a chair, but Inamura is here! He gets the chair and hits the Culling a few times. Briggs, Hank & Tank join him to clear the Culling from the ring.

Ethan Page is with Sarah Schrieber to talk about Ricky Saints. People think that Ricky’s the coolest guy in NXT, but that’s all for show. On the inside, he’s insecure. Ava interrupts Ethan and says that his match with Saints will open this week’s NXT. Then she informs him that the North American Champion will be defending the title at Worlds Collide.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo: Stacks walks all over his D’Angelo Family jacket, showing he’s over that stuff. Big slap and a spear by Tony, who goes right after Stacks. Clothesline by Tony, he sends Stacks to the floor. Tony hip tosses Stacks back in. Stacks fights back and punches the back of Tony’s head. Backdrop by Tony, flying forearm. Tony suplexes Stacks over the top to the floor. Running clothesline on the floor. Stacks gets sent into the ring apron, then the barricade. Then the ringpost! Stacks tries to get away to no avail. Tony says that all Stacks ever had to do was listen to him. Stavks sends Tony into the steps, then dropkicks him against them. Tony favors his ribs. Stacks targets those ribs now. Stacks with a forearm, then some shoulderblocks and kicks in the corner. Cannonball in the corner by Stacks gets two. Bodyscissors by Stacks while the announcers argue about the merits of saying Stacks’ full name. I’m with Vic here, the full name is too dang long to say or type over and over. Tony fights back, but Stacks hits a bodyshot and an enziguri. The Cement Shoes kneedrop gets two. Stacks talks smack and wrenches at Tony’s face. Tony suplexes Stacks into the corner. Tony with some strikes, a belly to belly, another belly to belly. Spinebuster by Tony! Tony with some uppercuts to the ribs in the vertical suplex setup position. Stacks with a couple of kicks, misses another Cement Shoes. Tony hits a delayed German suplex with a bridge for two. Tony charges Stacks but ends up in a triangle! Tony lifts out and powerbombs Stacks down. Tony punches away at Stacks on the mat, then stops. He seems to be pondering the assault given all they’ve been through together. Stacks with a couple of kicks to the paused Tony, then he rams his spine off the ringpost on the apron. Stacks tries a cannonball, ends up hitting the ringpost instead. Tony takes charge in the ring, a fisherman’s suplex gets two. Tony tries to beal Stacks, but his ribs don’t allow it. Tony ends up prone on the ropes, and Stacks hits a double stomp! Tony ends up outside. Stacks crawls to the corner and looks for a crowbar, he can’t find it! Tony rams his head off the ring post, back in the ring there’s a big spear. Tony with some forearms to the back of Stacks’ head. Stacks apologizes to Tony and says he made a mistake. Tony stomps Stacks, then hits a spine buster. Luca Crucafino has arrived! He stares at Tony, Stacks low blows Tony while the referee is distracted by Luca! Stacks hits the busiaku knee to Tony’s back for the three count.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (15:15 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

This was mostly good action, but the part where the wrestler breaks up the fight to launch into a rehearsed monologue always bugs me. I also didn’t get the whole psychology behind Tony’s troubles beating Stacks up after 10 minutes of fighting Stacks. I get what they were trying to do but it didn’t really land with me.

Luca joins Tony in the ring, offers a hug but Tony’s not having it.

Trick Williams warms up in his locker room.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace: Stephanie sees Dalys & Chik Tormenta at ringside. Stephanie being involved in AAA on-screen matters probably doesn’t bode well for some peoples’ continued employment by AAA. Shoulderblock by Grace, hammerlock, Vaquer works her way out, hits an armdrag, Grace sends her back down and works the arm. Headlock into a headscissors, they exchange some rollups. A standoff ensues so the fans can chant NXT. Chop in the corner, another near-fall for Vaquer. Suplex, 619 averted by Grace but Vaquer hits a back suplex. Vaquer goes for the Devil’s Kiss, but Grace rolls outside, keeps Vaquer on her shoulders and bounces her off the announce table! Jordynne sends Stephanie into the barricade while the fans chant for Booker. Cover gets two in the ring. Grace locks in the Boston Crab, Vaquer manages to reach the ropes. Grace gets Vaquer on her back, Vaquer turns it into a sleeper until Grace rams her into the turnbuckle and falls backwards. Vaquer on the top rope, Grace meets her & Vaquer hits a flying armbar before coming back in with Eat Defeat and a charge in the corners. Meteora in the corner by Vaquer. Slam down, and it’s time for the Devil’s Kiss! Booker loses his mind while the pin gets two. Grace blocks the SVB and goes for a crab, Vaquer kicks out of it but walks into a boot. Grace on the apron, she vaults back in and walks through a clothesline. Spinebuster and a sitout powerbomb gets two for Grace. Vaquer fights back with a suplex, then a DDT gets two. Grace blocks the whip, Vaquer on the apron, goes up but Grace follows her up. Some slaps by Grace, then a superplex that rolls into a jackhammer for two! Vaquer & Grace with some reversals & nearfalls, a Tombstone tease ends with another rollup for two. A kick sends Grace onto the apron and then the floor. Grace ends up with Vaquer on her shoulders and starts running, but Vaquer rolls off and sends Grace through the barricade! Back in the ring, Vaquer hits the SVB backbreaker for two! The fans are shocked! Grace & Vaquer exchange strikes. Spinning backfist by Grace, she misses in the corner and Vaquer dragonscrews her using the rope. Vaquer goes up top, but Grace follows her. Vaquer knocks her off and hits a Spiral Tap for three!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (16:07 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

I was expecting a great match here considering the people involved, and they went and did it. Vaquer has done very well ever since arriving and one could gripe that she should already be on the main roster. She’s on par with most people up there. I like having her here, so I’m not going to tell people how or where to book their talent.

Joe Hendry gets ready for the main event.

Sarah Schriber is in the ring and introduces Ricky Saints! He talks about how nobody likes Ethan Page and nobody wants him here. Stand & Deliver didn’t solve anything unfortunately. Saints is tired of Ethan, so he’ll do whatever it takes. Sarah mentions the title will be defended at Worlds Collide. Ricky is ok with that. The title means he’s an ambassador and the revolution will always be televised. Ricky fires up talking about AAA, then Ethan Page runs out and tries to attack. Ethan ends up on the floor surrounded by security, so Ricky jumps up top and dives onto all of them.

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne: The NQCC joins Borne in the entranceway but walk off. The commentators note that Dempsey doesn’t seem particularly excited in comparison to the others. Oba has the power advantage here, but Myles evades some moves and gets some cheers. Myles with a dropkick sending Oba down. Oba with some shots in the corner. Some shoulder blocks, but Myles fights out and hits an enziguri. Oba drives Myles into the corner and places him up top. Myles kicks Oba away and hits a cross body. Oba drops Myles rib first on the ropes from the vertical suplex position. A regular vertical suplex puts Myles down for two. Oba pounds Myles down and stands on him. Oba walks over Myles and then forearms him in the back. Backbreaker by Oba gets two. Gordbuster by Oba, then some smack talk. Oba rams Myles into the mat before Myles gets up and hits a dropkick. Oba hits a uranage into a backbreaker and stretches Myles. Oba releases and clotheslines Myles down. Oba misses with a uppercut and Myles locks in a sleeper. Oba breaks it once, but Myles doesn’t give up. The second break sends both men down. Oba goes for a suplex from the apron to the floor, but Myles blocks and hits a dropkick. Myles runs into a forearm, gets gorilla pressed into a gutbuster for two! Oba locks in a stretch and works into a rear chinlock. Myles fights out, Oba charges and hits the steel ringpost! Myles with some punches, then another dropkick sends Oba to the floor! Flip dive onto the floor by Myles! Double axehandle back in the ring gets two for Myles. A twisting powerslam gets two for Myles. The fans chant RKO as Oba fights back. Myles blocks a gorilla press and hits a kick. Chokeslam gets two for Oba. Oba blocks the German suplex, but not the DDT. Myles up top, Oba avoids, Myles reverses a powerbomb into a rana for two. Myles manages to hit the German suplex on Oba and goes up top. Frog splash gets two! Shots are exchanged, clotheslines, forearms, then a dropkick by Myles. Oba hits a super uppercut on Myles, hits the powerbomb for two! Oba charges with a uppercut in the corner, another one, but gets rolled up on the third attempt for two. Myles eats a huge clothesline from Oba, then gets tossed. Another powerbomb, then a third one finally ends the challenge.

Winner: Oba Femi (16:50 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

This was a good test for both competitors to work this length of a match on a PLE events, and I thought they did ok with it. Oba’s still got some work to do before reaching the next level, and these are chances for him to learn and get better. He’s on a good path. I honestly haven’t seen a great percentage of Myles’ work but he looked solid in there and was likeable in the promos leading into this. He should have a bright future.

Oba gives a nod and acknowledges Myles’ effort as he leaves.

Stephanie Vaquer is arguing with Dalys & Chik Tormenta. Jacy Jayne interrupts and slaps the hell out of Stephanie!

Carlos Silva is the President of TNA Wrestling. You can tell from the hat. He’s at ringside!

TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams: I hated Booker T’s singalong to Trick’s entrance the first few times I heard it, now it’s one of my favorite parts of the show. Go figure! Another one of my favorite parts of any wrestling show these days is Joe Hendry’s entrance, so we’re off to a good start here. Joe’s got some balls turning his back on Trick during his intro. The fans go pretty wild after the bell, we even get a TNA chant! Trick with a push to Joe, Joe with some chops and a clothesline to the floor. Joe hits a Fosbury Flop to the floor! Trick gets thrown back in, Joe with an uppercut but Trick fights back. Shoulderblock by Joe, then a stalling vertical suplex. Headlock takeover by Joe. Joe tries a crossbody, Trick catches him and hits a fallaway slam & a kip up. He does the head turn! Trick hits a Book End for two. Trick goes up top but Joe follows and hits his own fallaway slam off the middle rope for two. Sunset flip gets two, rollup gets two, another rollup by Joe before Trick kicks him down. Strikes are exchanged. Scissor kick by Trick! He looks at the hand, then Booker, who urges him on to do the Spinarooni! Joe pops right up and hits a Rock Bottom for two! Trick with a couple of kicks to Joe, lifts him up and hits a release Cradle Shock for two. Trick off the middle rope, Joe catches him, rolls through, hits a big slam for two. Trick knocks Joe outside, then sends him into the steps. Joe seems to be favoring his knee, the ref checks on him, but Trick rolls Joe back in the ring. Trick with some punches. Joe stumbles around the ring before Trick drops him down for a two count. Into the corner, Trick with a big chop. Joe misses in the corner and Trick hits a neckbreaker for two. Trick locks in a guillotine choke as the fans try to urge Joe on. Joe powers out and hits a suplex! Joe with some punches then a clothesline. Another fallaway slam from Joe, and there’s the spin pose! Trick flips out of the Standing Ovation once, but not the second time! Trick gets his foot on the rope. Joe has a moment of crisis before trying a move, but Trick blocks with a kick. Joe sends Trick outside, but Trick drop toe holds him into the steps. Trick Book Ends Joe through the table! Back in the ring, it’s a Trick Shot that only gets two! Trick goes outside and gets the TNA championship belt! The referee gets it, Joe with the rollup for two! Trick blocks the Standing Ovation with a thumb to the eye, then drops Joe on the belt! It was inadvertent so the referee must let it slide. Another Trick Shot, and HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE IN TAMPA!

Winner:Trick Williams (15:00 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/4

The fans were really into this one and helped increase the intensity. Somebody needed to win one of the other company’s championships at some point to make things more interesting, and this was as fine of a time to do it with one of the more prestigious titles in the picture. Trick is further embracing his inner Booker T and it seems to be working for him.

A WWE NXT Superstar has won the TNA World Championship! Trick celebrates while Joe sits in the corner and wonders about existence. President Silva has quite a dour look on his face. Trick continues celebrating as Battleground comes to an end.

