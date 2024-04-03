– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves addressed some of the recent negative comments made by Ronda Rousey regarding her time in WWE. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Graves on Rousey’s negative remarks: “I take everything with a grain of salt. Listen, if you’re in this business for any duration, you get used to letting those sorts of things roll off your back. Everybody has a different experience in the WWE or in the wrestling business. Not everybody accomplishes what they set out to accomplish. Some people never expect to love it and fall madly in love with it.”

On Rousey coming into WWE from the MMA world: “You look at a guy coming from a different world, like a Logan Paul, who has taken to this like a fish to water. He’s having a very different experience. Ronda came from the combat sports world, which is a very different world despite being the same general flavor as wrestling, as WWE.”

Ronda Rousey has recently been outspoken regarding her issues in WWE, along with various WWE executives, which she documents in her new book, Our Fight.