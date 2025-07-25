Correction on Rumors That WWE Wanted Leyla Hirsch To Be A Referee For Them

There have been online rumors suggesting that WWE wanted Leyla Hirsch to join the company as a referee, which sparked backlash among fans. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter repots that this narrative is somewhat misleading. In reality, Hirsch herself expressed interest in pursuing a refereeing role and underwent a tryout around a month ago.

Outside of wrestling, she has been working part-time uncluttering houses. She was let go from AEW back in March.