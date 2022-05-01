Court Bauer Endorses Parker Boudreaux Following His WWE Release

– As previously reported, WWE released NXT talent Harland last week. He then changed his social accounts back to his real name, Parker Boudreaux, and he noted, “Parker Boudreax…is back.” Meanwhile, MLW CEO has since commented on Boudreaux, endorsing him as a future “big player.”

Court Bauer tweeted, “Know Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) well. He used to come to our @MLW shows with his crew from @UCF_Football. Beast of an athlete. Will be a big player one day, if he keeps putting in the work.” You can check out his tweet below: