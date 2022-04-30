wrestling / News
Harland, Malcolm Bivens Comment on WWE Releases
April 29, 2022 | Posted by
Harland and Malcolm Bivens were among those released by WWE on Friday, and the two took to social media to comment on their exits. As noted, the two were among the ten names released from NXT today. Harland is back to his real name of Parker Boudreaux on Twitter and posted the following, noting that Parker Boudreaux “is back”:
PARKER BOUDREAUX…is back😈 pic.twitter.com/LwRZ66W0cD
— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@harlandwwe) April 29, 2022
PARKER BOUDREAUX pic.twitter.com/wpY4XX5wIg
— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@harlandwwe) April 29, 2022
Meanwhile, Bivens posted a short video to his Twitter in which he said the one thing he’ll miss is Xia Li:
— MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) April 29, 2022
