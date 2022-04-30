Harland, Malcolm Bivens Comment on WWE Releases

Harland and Malcolm Bivens were among those released by WWE on Friday, and the two took to social media to comment on their exits. As noted, the two were among the ten names released from NXT today. Harland is back to his real name of Parker Boudreaux on Twitter and posted the following, noting that Parker Boudreaux “is back”:

Meanwhile, Bivens posted a short video to his Twitter in which he said the one thing he’ll miss is Xia Li: