UPDATED: The Rock Announces Drew McIntyre Has Signed a New WWE Deal

UPDATE: Fightful Select has an update on Drew McIntyre signing a new contract to stay under the WWE banner. According to the report, WWE started talks for a new contract extension in March, and it was just finalized. There was said to be a lot of back and forth negotiations between both parties, and McIntyre was reportedly happy with the outcome and how it will affect his family.

According to the report, McIntyre signed a multi-year, big-money contract, as many new contracts signed by veteran Superstars will be. More contract deals like this are reportedly expected to be finished or announced soon.

McIntyre’s previous contract would’ve reportedly expired within the month. With WWE heading to McIntyre’s native Scotland for this year’s Clash at the Castle, this is good news that WWE managed to secure McIntyre to a new long-term deal, especially since McIntyre has been featured in marketing materials for the upcoming premium live event.

This also means McIntyre will be under contract when CM Punk is ready to return to in-ring action, as they have a major feud that’s building at the moment. So that means the feud would not be disrupted by a sudden exit from McIntyre.

ORIGINAL: In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that Drew McIntyre has officially re-signed with WWE after months of speculation about his status. McIntyre was presented with a special gift, a Scottish Claymore sword.

Rock wrote: “Man of my word – As you’re a man of yours – Congratulations @dmcintyrewwe on signing your new @wwe deal. As we talked about after your #WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family and your country embody. Alba gu bràth – As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Kahn, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me. Congrats again brother and cheers to hunger, passion, climbing that mountain and always entertaining our fans.”