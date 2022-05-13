Court Bauer Says nZo Has Meshed Well With MLW Roster

Court Bauer says that it’s been great having nZo as part of the MLW roster. The MLW owner recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about the former Enzo Amore’s work in MLW to date, noting that he has a history and rapport with nZo that has served them both well since the wrestler, who is set to face Lince Dorado at MLW Kings of Colosseum tonight, came to the company.

“I’ve known Enzo since his pre-NXT days,” Bauer said of his history with nZo. “I connected with some of the people at [Maybach Music and Spiff TV], so it’s like we’ve known each other for a while. Some guys I just go back a little further with, so you have a rapport. He’s great. He’s over with our production team. He’s over in the locker room. He meshes well in our system. He really does. It’s a pleasure to have Enzo in the company.”

Bauer also touched on nZo’s reputation of being difficult to deal with in WWE, noting, “I think in wrestling if you commit a sin of having an issue in a locker room, it kind of gets you and dogs you elsewhere. I’ve seen that in so many places with so many guys. People can evolve or learn. I don’t know the circumstances of his locker room conflicts in WWE. I wasn’t there. What I’ve read about is all I know about. If there’s any drama backstage.”

nZo made his debut for MLW back in December.