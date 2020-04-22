wrestling / News
Crazzy Steve Makes Return at Impact Rebellion (Video)
Crazzy Steve has made his return to Impact Wrestling, appearing at night one of Impact Rebellion. During tonight’s show, Steve came out as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match with oVe. You can see pics from the return below.
Rhino, Dreamer, and Steve defeated oVe, with Rhino Goring Dave Crist for the pinfall. This is Steve’s first televised match with Impact since 2017.
Dreamer and Rhino's partner is making their return to IMPACT television for the first time in THREE YEARS!
Don't miss who it is at the start of #Rebellion in 30 MINUTES! pic.twitter.com/gCqLL1CEEF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2020
CRAZZY STEVE is BACK!
And he's ready to help make oVe DECAY! #Rebellion @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/37NBnzizcr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2020
HUGE cannonball in the corner by @steveofcrazzy. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/wGD3IK9Q27
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Responds To Accusations From Anonymous Employee Who Claims He Is Being Forced To Work WWE TV Tapings During Pandemic
- Arn Anderson on WWE Releases, Wonders Why WWE Needed to Release Talent When They’re So Profitable, Addresses Talent Not ‘Doing Business’ On Their Way Out
- Jim Cornette On WWE Being Called an ‘Essential Business,’ Says Now’s the Right Time For Talent to Unionize
- Jim Ross Reveals What He Told Dixie & Bob Carter He Needed If He Was To Join TNA