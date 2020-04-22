Crazzy Steve Makes Return at Impact Rebellion (Video)

Crazzy Steve has made his return to Impact Wrestling, appearing at night one of Impact Rebellion. During tonight’s show, Steve came out as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match with oVe. You can see pics from the return below.

Rhino, Dreamer, and Steve defeated oVe, with Rhino Goring Dave Crist for the pinfall. This is Steve’s first televised match with Impact since 2017.