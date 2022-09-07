wrestling / News
Cris Cyborg Addresses Possible Jump to Wrestling
Cris Cyborg spoke with Denise Salcedo at the open media workout in Huntington Beach in advance of her upcoming boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil, and asked her about her interest in a possible wrestling career. Cyborg said she would do it if it’s something her fans want to see. Highlights from her comments are below.
“You know, it’s a different sport, it’s different,” she said. “Like I said, I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure I’m gonna do training and will do my best. I’ve had some training before with Thunder Rosa. It’s fun, it’s nice. Ronda Rousey is doing amazing over there. If my fans want to see me over there doing pro-wrestling, I’m gonna do it.”
If using any of the above quote, please credit Denise Salcedo with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
- Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight