Cris Cyborg Addresses Possible Jump to Wrestling

Cris Cyborg spoke with Denise Salcedo at the open media workout in Huntington Beach in advance of her upcoming boxing debut against Simone Silva in Brazil, and asked her about her interest in a possible wrestling career. Cyborg said she would do it if it’s something her fans want to see. Highlights from her comments are below.

“You know, it’s a different sport, it’s different,” she said. “Like I said, I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure I’m gonna do training and will do my best. I’ve had some training before with Thunder Rosa. It’s fun, it’s nice. Ronda Rousey is doing amazing over there. If my fans want to see me over there doing pro-wrestling, I’m gonna do it.”

