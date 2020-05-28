wrestling / News
AEW News: Cris Cyborg Wants to Join Mike Tyson’s Team, FTR Get AEW Shirt, Rebel Appears on Dynamite
– Cris Cyborg wants to join her fellow MMA stars on Mike Tyson’s AEW team. As noted, Tyson came out on Dynamite with a team that included Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo. Cyborg saw the segment and posted to her Twitter:
That crew needs a woman representation @AEWrestling https://t.co/dWv1qYluto
— @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 28, 2020
– Following their debut on Dynamite this week, FTR already have an AEW T-shirt for sale as you can see below:
"What does FTR stand for? “F*CK THE REST!" New name, same game! Talk heavy, hit hard! Wake up and fight!" Purchase the 1st official FTR shirt on ShopAEW NOW! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5iTO3DrX7p
— ShopAEW.com (@TheShopAEW) May 28, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Impact aluma Rebel was the woman helping Britt Baker during her segment on Dynamite.
