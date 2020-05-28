AEW News: Cris Cyborg Wants to Join Mike Tyson’s Team, FTR Get AEW Shirt, Rebel Appears on Dynamite

– Cris Cyborg wants to join her fellow MMA stars on Mike Tyson’s AEW team. As noted, Tyson came out on Dynamite with a team that included Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo. Cyborg saw the segment and posted to her Twitter:

That crew needs a woman representation @AEWrestling https://t.co/dWv1qYluto — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 28, 2020

– Following their debut on Dynamite this week, FTR already have an AEW T-shirt for sale as you can see below:

"What does FTR stand for? “F*CK THE REST!" New name, same game! Talk heavy, hit hard! Wake up and fight!" Purchase the 1st official FTR shirt on ShopAEW NOW! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5iTO3DrX7p — ShopAEW.com (@TheShopAEW) May 28, 2020

– PWInsider reports that Impact aluma Rebel was the woman helping Britt Baker during her segment on Dynamite.