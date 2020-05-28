wrestling / News

AEW News: Cris Cyborg Wants to Join Mike Tyson’s Team, FTR Get AEW Shirt, Rebel Appears on Dynamite

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cris Cyborg wants to join her fellow MMA stars on Mike Tyson’s AEW team. As noted, Tyson came out on Dynamite with a team that included Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo. Cyborg saw the segment and posted to her Twitter:

– Following their debut on Dynamite this week, FTR already have an AEW T-shirt for sale as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that Impact aluma Rebel was the woman helping Britt Baker during her segment on Dynamite.

