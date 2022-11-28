Crowbar Says Joey Janela Convinced Him To Return From Retirement

Crowbar had been ready to retire in 2014, but he ended up staying in the ring and he credits that to Joey Janela. The WCW alumnus recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and said that he had been out of the game for about a year when he was approached for a match with Janela, which ultimately led to his continuing his career. You can check out some highlights below:

On being ready to retire before the match: “I had started a physical therapy business that was booming, had a wife, two kids, and my rational side of the brain (along with friends and other family members) had convinced me that I should hang up the boots and grow up. A local wrestling promoter was running an event literally five minutes from my home. I had been off for about a year, or possibly more than a year, I think. Anyway, he asked me if I wanted to do one more match with some new kid, Joey Janela.”

On looking into Janela’s work: “[I appreciated] how much talent he had, and I knew I could have a great last match with this guy… [I was going to] work really hard one last time and leave it all in the ring.

On being inspired to stay in the ring by the match: “[He] re-lit, reignited my passion for wrestling yet again, and made me remember what I love so much about performing… He’ll always be a special person to me because of what he gave back to me – he gave me back the passion for something I loved doing and stopped me from walking away from it. And as a result, I’ve had many great experiences I would have otherwise not enjoyed: ROH, AEW, Flair’s Last Match weekend, NJPW. I’ll always be grateful to Joey.”