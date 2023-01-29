Crowbar Reveals How He Got His Ring Name in WCW

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at WrestleCade, wrestler Crowbar discussed his time in WCW and working with David Flair as his tag team partner. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Crowbar on getting paired with David Flair: “At that time I was already in WCW doing the Saturday night show as a darker Devon Storm, kind of similar to my look right now. I was being groomed to be the next, more aggressive bigger cruiserweight that would come up. At that time I was doing that for the Saturday night show. As the story goes, we go to Vail, Colorado, flying to Denver, Saturday night show takes place after Nitro and Thunder. It’s like the third day or something like that. I fly in and, so I’m told, I get to the hotel bar and restaurant, have a leather jacket, my hair’s down, and supposedly Vince Russo really liked my look. Then the other management vouched for the work that I did. So David Flair was popping a rating, but David Flair’s not a strong in-ring performer. So what do you do? They came up with an idea, ‘Let’s put David in there with a tag team partner that’s a stronger in-ring performer that can do the majority of the work. So we can say we can still get David in the ring, but we can kind of hide him.’ I had never met him, but I was there. You’re really not sure what the son of the Nature Boy’s gonna be like. Is he full of himself? He was a sweetheart of a guy. Nicest guy. He was limited. He knew he was limited. He always wanted to learn. Shannon was fantastic. We were three kids just having a great time. It sounds very simple. People ask me about politics at the time. ‘What about when this changed or this booker, that booker,’ I just had a great time. That’s just where my head was at.”

ON how he received the Crowbar ring name: “David Flair was hitting people with a crowbar, so Vince wrote it into the story where they meet at the gas station. I remember the bit was peoples in for gas, I’m filling up another car’s gas and I yell at the guy because he asked me to check the oil. I start bitching him out and then David loves it because he’s nuts and he goes, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ I go, ‘Some people call me Crowbar.’ There we go.”