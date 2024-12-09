Cruiserweight Title Changes Hands At Saturday’s AAA Taping

A new Cruiserweight Champion was crowned at Saturday’s AAA taping. AAA announced on Instagram that Laredo Kid capture the title at Saturday’s show, as you can see below. Laredo defeated Matt Riddle at the taping, which was part of their Origenes tour.

AAA wrote:

“With you the NEW AAA Cruiser World CHAMPION, @laredokidpro.”

Riddle’s title reign ends at 112 days, having won the title from Komander at Triplemanía XXXII: Mexico City on August 17th.