Cruz Del Toro Reveals He Underwent Surgery Today

– WWE Superstar and LWO member Cruz Del Toro announced today that he underwent surgery for an arm injury earlier today. You can check out the photo and message he shared on Instagram below.

Del Toro wrote, “A special thank you to Dr. McKeon and the team at Birmingham Surgery Center for their care, the surgery was a success. Thank you for your messages of support and good wishes. I will be back soon and better than ever. Like someone said… #todayisdayone”