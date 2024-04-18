wrestling / News
Cruz Del Toro Reveals He Underwent Surgery Today
April 18, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and LWO member Cruz Del Toro announced today that he underwent surgery for an arm injury earlier today. You can check out the photo and message he shared on Instagram below.
Del Toro wrote, “A special thank you to Dr. McKeon and the team at Birmingham Surgery Center for their care, the surgery was a success. Thank you for your messages of support and good wishes. I will be back soon and better than ever. Like someone said… #todayisdayone”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Wouldn’t Put Money On Chances Of Vince McMahon Starting A New Wrestling Company
- Janel Grant Spokesperson Criticizes Rock, John Cena For Staying in Touch With Vince McMahon
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Gives AEW ‘Warning’ Over Nyla Rose Match, Rose Responds
- Update on Life for Vince McMahon Post-WWE, Maintaining Contact With Donald Trump, WWE Employees Less Fearful Now