Csonka Reviews Free ROH Matches With Marty Scurll, Bandido, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH Gateway to Honor 2020: Dan Maff defeated Alex Shelley @ 9:20 via pin [***¼]

– From ROH Masters of the Craft 2019: Bandido defeated Caristico, PJ Black, & Flip Gordon @ 14:40 via pin [****]

– From ROH Final Battle 2016: TV Champion Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee @ 11:05 via submission [****]

Dan Maff vs. Alex Shelley : This was a big stylistic clash, not only in terms of power vs. speed, but also in terms of brawling vs. technical wresting. They each played to their strengths, each having control at various points until Maff put together good heat segment on Shelley. Maff finally was cut off when he missed a senton and after a match full of teases, Shelley finally hit slams, Germans and near falls until Maff had enough and finished Shelley with cheeky nandos and the burning hammer. Dan Maff defeated Alex Shelley @ 9:20 via pin [***¼] This was good, Shelley is great and can work with anyone, while Maff’s second ROH run has been a lot of fun and filled with good matches.

Caristico vs. Bandido vs. PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon : They brawl to begin, Caristico picks up the pace and runs wild. The high cross and head scissors follows. Black to the floor and Caristico & Bandido trade chops, they work into flippy doos and Bandido takes Caristico to the floor. Gordon in and Black flies in to wipe them out. Gordon battles back, hits an enziguri, and follows with a missile dropkick. Bandido cuts off the dive, and Caristico flies in with a missile dropkick on both. Gordon dumps him, and Bandido joins him back in. They then hit dives and then go face to face. They trade chops, work into counters, and work into a stand off. Bandido attacks, Black in and Bandido cuts off Gordon and take him up top. Caristico and Bandido trade chops, and then attack Gordon in the corner. They superplex him into a Black powerbomb for 2. Bandido and Gordon battle up top, and Black hits a spider German. Caristico in and dropkicks Black. Bandido hits him with an enziguri, but Caristico hits a run up Spanish fly; 450 by Gordon and then a 450 by Black follows for 2. Black follows with a springboard moonsault for 2. The double stomp follows for 2 on Bandido. He then collapses, trying to work a double submission, Gordon back in and Black suplexes him for 2. Black dumps Gordon and follows with a suicide dive. Bandido follows with a top, and Caristico hits the run up high cross onto the pile. Caristico climbs into the crowd but Black cuts him off. They brawl with Bandido, and Gordon flies from the ring with a springboard attack to wipe them all out. Back in and it completely breaks down, destroyer by Caristico, and he heads up top. Bandido cuts him off, and hits the fall away moonsault slam for 2. Gordon spears Black, but Bandido hits the 21 plex for the win. Bandido defeated Caristico, PJ Black, & Flip Gordon @ 14:40 via pin [****] This was a great, all action sprint that allowed everyone some time to shine. It was easily the best thing on the show so far.

ROH TV Championship Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee : Fish is out due to a death in the family. (His mother passed during the UK tour). Fast paced beginning as you’d expect, I want to see Lee vs. Ospreay already. Lee and Ospreay did some nice exchanges here, Scurll cut off Ospreay with superkicks, but Lee took him out with a dive. Scurll then started to drop Ospreay on his head, Lee made the save. They then worked into some three-way spots, as Ospreay set Scurll up top, Lee sent Ospreay to the mat and hit the corner double stomp on Scurll. Sitout powerbomb by Lee onto Ospreay. Lee hit a RANA to the floor, but Ospreay landed on his feet. Ospreay hits the springboard forearm onto Scurll and then the dive onto Lee. And Scurll up top, Scurll escapes with kicks and Ospreay hits the cutter and then the shooting star press, but then Scurll locks in the chicken wing but Lee broke it up with the double stomp off the top. Really nice pacing, near falls and counters here, with Ospreay hitting the back handspring double PELE. Lee gets a near fall off of the German, and Scurll does the “finger break spot” on Lee. Ospreay hits the cutter on Lee, Scurll tosses Ospreay and applies the chicken wing on Lee to retain. Champion Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee @ 11:05 via submission [****] That was exactly what I wanted that to be and what it needed to be. It was worked at a great pace, had a lot of cool moves and counters and in the end all three guys looked awesome. I am cool with the division being built around these three right now. This felt fun, fresh and very energetic. Sometimes you just have to allow the guys to do what they do best and do what the crowd wants and that was this match. It was insanely fun

