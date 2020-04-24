Csonka: WWE Must Strip Rob Gronkowski of the 24/7 Title

Through my time watching and covering wrestling, I have watched the histories of many great championships unfold. The NWA Championship, sweet Charlotte herself, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the old school NWA TV Title, the Western States Heritage Title, the TNA World Beer Drinking Championship, and of course most recently, for the past 11-months, the WWE 24/7 Championship. These are all championships that will define the history of wrestling. All the greats will have competed for or held them, but a hooligan threatens the rich history of the WWE 24/7 Championship. Lets learn more about it’s background.

Back on May 20th, 2019, on an episode of Monday Night Raw, Titus O’Neil became the inaugural champion by securing the title belt first in an epic scramble match, heralded as a classic and still talked about today. Some call it a five star classic, but had it taken place at the Tokyo Dome, it would have been eight, easily. Now you may be thinking that it would be difficult to follow up on this classic match, but this division of top tier athletes competed week in and out, in and out of the ring, showcasing the finest of small packages and inside cradles; so skilled that even Lou Thesz would be jealous.

The list of champions reads like a who’s who list of all time greats: Titus O’Neil, Elias, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Rob Stine, Enes Kanter, Mayor Glen Jacobs, Marshmello, Lyle Busch, & Michael Giaccio. But the king of this championship is none other than former NWA World champion Ron The Truth Killings, who has celebrated with an astounding 35 championship reigns, for a monumental total of 165 days. On behalf of Mr. Killings, and I think we can all agree here; Suck it Bruno Sammartino.

The championship has grown in importance and served as a launching pad for such greats as EC3, Drake Maverick and Heath Slater, who we all know will be with WWE for years to come and likely end up as a Universal champion, even if we all know that’s a step down for these titans. In 11-short months, the lineage of the WWE 24/7 championship speaks for itself, and when athletes and celebrities are after the gold, we know it’s made an impact, David Arquette wouldn’t lead us astray.

The WWE 24/7 championship was on its way to becoming WWE’s most prestigious championship of all time, it was all going so well… until Ron Gronkowski won the championship at WrestleMania 36 .

NOW WE HAVE A PROBLEM Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Listen guys, I am cool with celerity involvement, especially in WWE. It’s been there since Mania I, and likely always will be there to get that Sports Center moment. That’s all well and good, especially with reports that Gronk had signed with WWE. But when the esteemed Ian Rapoport tells me on Twitter that this ungrateful son of a bitch is ready to turn his back on WWE and head back to he NFL after two months, I cannot stand for such bullshit.

I will not stand by and watch Ron Gronkowski shit on the legacies of Sunil Singh, Samer Singh, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Titus O’Neil, and all of the fucking workhorses of WWE that built the legacy of this great championship. Ron Gronkowski will not ruin the championship history that Ron the Truth Killings has created, and I’ll be damned if this football geek sullies the integrity of the most pure championship in all of wrestling.

As an esteemed and licensed member of the professional wrestling, sports, & entertainment council, and accredited member of the media, I am formally requesting that Vincent Kennedy McMahon do what’s right for his company, do what’s essential, and strip Ron Gronkowski (IF THAT IS IN FACT HIS REAL NAME) of the WWE 24/7championship. I am sure Vince will agree that this has potential Bret Hart to WCW with the WWF championship ramifications. We can’t have this treasured championship heading to the NFL where some practice squad geek could win it on a.. perish the thought, a Thursday night football contest.

Do the right thing Vince, save our sport from possible disgrace.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 109. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook look at the latest news, breakdown NXT vs. AEW (4.22.20), while Jerome Cusson joins to talk Dark Side of the Ring Jimmy Snuka & The Death of Nancy Argentino. The show is approximately 145-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup: 2:10

* AEW Dynamite (4.22.20) Review: 32:05

* NXT (4.22.20) Review: 56:55

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:25:10

* Dark Side of the Ring: Jimmy Snuka and The Death of Nancy Argentino Review: 1:31:06 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.