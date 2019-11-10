Csonka’s AEW Full Gear 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestly @ 11:30 via submission [**¾]

– Santana & Ortiz defeated The Young Bucks @ 21:00 via pin [***¾]

– Hangman Page defeated THE BASTARD Pac @ 18:50 via pin [***½]

– Shawn Spears defeated Joey Janela @ 11:44 via pin [**¾]

– AEW Tag Team Title Match: Champions SCU defeated Private Party & Lucha Bros @ 13:00 via pin [***½]

– AEW Women’s Title Match: Champion Riho defeated Emi Sakura @ 13:25 via pin [***½]

– AEW World Title Match: Le Champion Chris Jericho defeated Cody @ 29:35 via towel thrown in [****¼]

– Unsanctioned Match: Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega @ 38:50 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

BREAKING NEWS: Excalibur reportedly competed in his first match since 2007, defeating Jimmy Havoc in a brawl in Jimmy’s Seafood via submission.

They open with some footage on the Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz that aired on the Countdown to Full Gear special, you can read my review at this link.

Next is the hype video stuff for Moxley vs. Omega.

We now turn to hype for Cody vs. Le Champion Chris Jericho, the youngest champion in AEW history.

Excalibur, Taz, & Golden Boy are on commentary for the Buy In.

We get a hype video for Dr. Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestly.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestly : they brawl at the bell and to he floor. Priestly runs, and back in, Baker follows with a Thesz press and strikes. Priestly battles back but Baker cuts her off and follows with strikes and looks for lockjaw, but Priestly escapes and kicks her in the head. Priestly whips her to the buckles and bends her around the post. Priestly then chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with an elbow to the back for 2. Priestly grounds the action, and follows with a head kicks for 2. Priestly grounds things working a body scissors as she continues to work the lower back. Baker escapes, fires back as they trade. They work into a double down as we see Darby Allin in the crowd. They get to their feet, trade strikes and Baker starts to pickup the pace with clotheslines, elbows and a knee strike. Sling blade follows and Baker hits the fisherman’s neck breaker for 2. Priestly attacks the back, heads up top and Baker follows her up. The superplex follows, but Baker’s back gives her trouble until she hits a desperation cutter for 2. Priestly counters back into a German and capture suplex for 2. The STF follows, but Baker fights and makes the ropes. Priestly pops up top and hits a double stomp on Baker on the apron. Back in and the cover gets 2. Priestly looks to end things, but Baker counters the ocean cyclone suplex and hits a destroyer for 2. Baker follows with a superkick and lockjaw is countered as Priestly cradles her for 2. Superkick by Baker and lockjaw follows as Priestly taps. Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestly @ 11:30 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with Baker looking good while Bea still struggles with transitional elements.

– Kong (in new gear) & Brandi Rhodes arrive. Priestly is still in the ring and Kong hits the spinning back fist and hand Brandi… a knife. Kong hits the implant buster Brandi hands the knife to Kong as they chop off some of Priestly’s hair.

– JR now joins Excalibur on commentary for the PPV.

Santana & Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks : The Rock & Roll Express are at ringside. Mick and Santana begin and then attack their opponent’s partners. They all brawl and Matt tags in, and spears Santana as Nick dumps Ortiz. The Bucks follow with stereo planchas. They dump Ortiz into the crowd and Santana follows with chops on Matt. Matt follows with arm drag and tags in Nick. Double teams follow but Ortiz tags in but runs into arm drags. Nick tags in and they continue with double teams, targeting the arm of Ortiz. Santana tags in and the ref didn’t see it so the Bucks maintain control on Ortiz. Santana & Ortiz cut off Nick and work double submissions on the Bucks. Nick finally makes the ropes, Santana tags in and he continues to isolate Nick as the suplex follows for 2. Santana hits a slam and Ortiz hits a senton, and one from Santana as Ortiz follows with a splash for 2. They work over Nick in the corner, he starts to fire back and tags in Matt. He runs wild on both and follows with a dive to the floor. The top rope elbow drop to Santana follows for 2. He follows with strikes, Santana fires back and Nick tags in with an enziguri and double stomp. He dumps Ortiz and misses the PK and hits the post. Ortiz takes him down to the floor and dumps him into the crowd. Santana dumps Matt into the Rock and Rolls. They then work over Nick on the floor and back in, Santana works him over in the corner. He takes out Matt and attacks the leg of Nick. Ortiz tags in and they take Nick up top, Nick fights them off and fires back with kicks until they take out his legs. Ortiz hits a dragon screw and covers for 2. Nick fires back, slaps Ortiz and follows with a desperation superkick. Tag to Matt and Santana joins him and runs into rolling northern lights suplexes on him and then onto both for 2. Nick tags back in and the buckle bomb/enziguri combo follows. He heads up top and risky business connects for 2. Matt back in and Ortiz takes out Nick, Matt fights him off and then gets cut off by a cutter. Double teams follow and Ortiz hits a dive onto Nick as Santana covers for 2. They look for the street sweeper but Matt counters into a fall away moonsault press slam and a cradle for 2. Nick tags back in and double superkicks to Ortiz follow. Double superkicks to a moonsaulting Santana follows. They take Ortiz up and I-95 connects for 2. Matt tags back in and they look for the Meltzer driver but Nick’s leg gives out and he collapses. Matt wants more bang for your buck, but Santana tags in and cuts it off with superkicks. Nick has to tag in and spits at Santana. Nick fights for his life, unloads with kicks and a knee strike. He’s cut off into a powerbomb and superkick for 2. Matt in and gets posted, and the street sweeper finishes Nick. Santana & Ortiz defeated The Young Bucks @ 21:00 via pin [***¾] This was a very good opener with a good story and mix of modern action and some old school tag team storytelling. They didn’t go too crazy to hurt the rest of the card. I do think it went a bit too long, but it was a strong start to the show.

– Sammy Guevara arrives and they look to beat the Bucks down but the Rock & Rolls make the save. Moron hits a Destroyer on Santana and suicide dive onto Sammy.

THE BASTARD Pac vs. Hangman Page : Page attacks with strikes at the bell and dumps Pac. He follows him out and whips Pac to the barricades. Page keeps whipping him to the barricades and back in, Pac cuts him off with kicks but Page counters back with a fall away slam. The running shooting star eats knee. Page battles back, dumps Pac and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Page follows with clotheslines for 1. Page follows with the pump handle bridging slam for 2. Pac counters deadeye and kicks Page in the face. He chokes out Page and whips him to the buckles. Pac rounds things, Page fights to his feet and Pac cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. Pac follows with kicks to he face and chokes out Page again and covers for 2. Pac keeps things grounded, but Page battles to his feet, follows with chops but Pac cuts him off with a running dropkick. He grounds the action again. Page fires up and they trade until Pac just kicks him in the face. He heads up top and misses the Phoenix splash. Page battles back, hits a clothesline and follows with chops. Pac fires back with kicks but runs into a spinebuster for 2. To the apron they go and Page side slams Pac down and then into the barricade. The moonsault to the floor follows. Back in and the big boot follows for 2. Page looks for the buckshot lariat, but Pac powders. Page follows him out and Pac hits a brainbuster onto a chair at ringside. Pac rolls back in and looks for a countout win. Page makes it back in and Pac argues with the ref. He heads up top and follows with the missile dropkick for 2. Page’s back is all bruised up and Pac lays in kicks to the chest. The enziguri follows and Pac heads up top and Page crotches him. He follows him up top and the avalanche fall away slam follows. Page looks for the buckshot lariat but eats a superkick and snap German. Page battles back and hits a powerbomb. Pac fights out of deadeye and locks in the brutalizer. Page fades and then powers to the ropes. Pac heads up top and black arrow misses. Buckshot lariat by Page is countered, but he follows with a lariat and deadeye for the win. Hangman Page defeated THE BASTARD Pac @ 18:50 via pin [***½] This was a really good match but it felt like it was missing something to take it to that next level. I’m also not sold on the Page win, but really good work from both guys here.

Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela : Tully Blanchard is at ringside. Janela charges and attacks until Spears bails. Janela follows with chops and a RANA. The apron superkick follows and then flies off into a powerslam from Spears. Back in and Spears starts working the back of Janela and follows with chops. Janela fires back, but Spears cuts him off and slams him onto the apron. Back in and the backbreaker gets 2 for Spears. He grounds things, continuing to focus on the back. He then dumps Janela, who hit his back on the apron on the way out. Back in and Spears lays in chops. He removes the buckle pad and ties Janela’s hair with the tag ropes to the buckle. Janela is trapped, tries to untie himself and does. He follows with a dropkick that misses as Spears follows with the sharpshooter. Janela fights, and makes the ropes. Janela hits a desperation superkick, strikes and slams Spears to the buckles. He lays the boots to him and hits a running knee strike. Spears powders so Janela heads up top and hits a cannonball dive to the floor. back in and Spears rushes up top and cuts off Janela with an avalanche belly to belly. Janela dumps him and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and he follows with a flurry of kicks and a lariat. The suplex follows for 2. He follows with stomps, and Tully distracts Janela. Janela heads up top and Spears cuts him off, follows with chops and hits a side slam onto the buckles. Spears undoes a buckle pad as Tully takes the ref. Spears and Tully follow with a spiked piledriver on the floor. Back in and Spears hits the running DVD for the win. Shawn Spears defeated Joey Janela @ 11:44 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but rather flat.

– Kip Sabian is interviewed and talks about his new alliance with Evans & Angelico. Penelope Ford is now with him and she says why be bad when you can be super bad.

AEW Tag Team Title Match: Champions SCU vs. Private Party vs. Lucha Bros : Kaz and Quen begin, with Kaz looking to ground things. They pick up the pace, working into counters and ending in a standoff. Fenix tags in and Kaz cradles him for 2. Fenix fires away with kicks and Pentagon & Fenix follow with superkicks onto Private Party. Pentagon tags in and they work double teams on Kaz for 2. Pentagon follows with kicks to the leg of Kaz and teases the package piledriver until Kaz cuts him off. Fenix takes out Sky to stop the tag and so Kassidy tags in, hits a RANA and spin kick. The x-factor follows and the bulldog follows for 2. Quen tags in and they work double teams on Pentagon for 2. Quen takes him up top and Pentagon cuts him off and tags in Fenix and the doomsday dropkick follows. Pentagon takes out SCU and the luchas work double teams on Quen for 2. Fenix follows with leg kicks, they look for the package piledriver/double stomp combo but Quen escapes and Kaz makes the save. Quen follows with a dropkick on Pentagon and tags in Sky. Sky runs wild on Fenix, hits the dropkick and follows with strikes and the running double stomp. The slingshot cutter follows and the dragon sleeper is applied. Kaz cuts off Kassidy, it breaks down and Pentagon attacks Quen and Kaz joins in. Kaz flies with a RANA to the floor, Quen hits a Fosbury flop and Sky is cut off by Fenix and Kassidy hits a tornillo as Fenix heads up top ad hits the double jump corkscrew moonsault to the floor. Back in and Fenix runs down the ramp into a springboard high cross for 2. Sky cuts him off, Kaz in and the avalanche DDT follows as it breaks down. Quen tags in and hits an enziguri, PELE to Sky and they work double teams on Kaz as sliced bread follows. Quen hits the shooting star press for 2. They look for gin & Juice but Kaz counters and Sky joins in as SCU later connects for the win. Champions SCU defeated Private Party & Lucha Bros @ 13:00 via pin [***½] It started a bit slow but they worked themselves into a really good and fun match as SCU retains and gets some revenge on the Lucha Bros.

– Post match, the Luchas attack but the lights go out and another Pentagon arrives and takes them out. IT’S DANIELS!

AEW Women’s Title Match: Champion Riho vs. Emi Sakura : They lock up and Sakura overpowers Riho to begin but Riho counters up with a bridge but gets slammed down. Sakura tosses her across the ring and follows with a slam but Riho counters back and they trade dropkicks. Sakura cross bodies her to the floor and they work up top, Riho knocks her into a tree of SHOA and follows with a double stomp to the apron. Back in and Riho follows with double knees for 2 ad transitions into a half crab. Sakura fights and makes the ropes. Sakura fights of the suplex, and follows with a neck breaker. She fires up and follows with a corner cross body. The rolling Romero special follows and she then follows with kicks as the crowd tries to rally Riho. Riho counters and trips up Sakura. The 619 follows and Riho heads up top and the high cross follows for 2. Sakura cuts her off and rakes the back, but Riho hits a running knee strike but runs into a backbreaker and another. The double stomp connects and the Vader bomb follows for 2. The tiger driver follows but Riho pops up and hits the double stomp and both women are down. Back to the feet and Sakura follows with chops, Riho fires back and they trade. Riho unloads with a flurry but Sakura cuts her off and lays in chops until Riho rolls into a double stomp and follows with a northern lights suplex for 2. The double stomp off the second rope follows, Riho heads up top and the double stomp gets 2 as Sakura bridges out. Sakura cuts her off with a Saito and spinning slam for 2 as Riho makes the ropes. Sakura looks for a tiger driver, but Riho counters out with the double knees but Sakura counters back into a cradle for 2 but Riho hits another knee strike. The Japanese clutch follows and Riho retains. Champion Riho defeated Emi Sakura @ 13:25 via pin [***½] This was a very good and smartly laid out teacher vs. student match with good speed and intensity and the expected result; very nice work from the ladies here.

– MJF is out with Cody, while Jake Hager is out with Jericho.

AEW Title Match: Le Champion Chris Jericho vs. Cody : This has a 60-minute time limit and if we get that, it goes to judges for a decision; if Cody loses, he can never challenge for the championship again. The judges are Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, & The Great Muta. They lock up and Cody look to work the arm as they work into counters and Jericho makes the ropes. Lock up and they work to the ropes, and break. Jericho powders to stall. Back in and Jericho hits a shoulder tackle. He follows with chops, but Cody follows with the drop down uppercut; Jericho powders and yells at the judges. Back in and Jericho hits the back elbow. They work into standing switches and Cody dumps Jericho and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and Cody hits the missile dropkick. He goes back to working the arm, looking to nullify the Judas effect. Cody grounds Jericho, continuing to work the arm. The snap slam follows for 2 and Cody dumps Jericho to the ramp. Cody the misses the dive as Jericho moves, landing face first onto the ramp and is busted open. He’s legit split open. Don’t call the commission and screw Cody like Luger was screwed. My God, what if MJF throws in the scarf on Cody? Jericho sits in a chair and then lays the boots to Cody. Jericho grounds things and follows with strikes. Jericho dumps Cody and Hager lays the boots to him. Back in and Jericho continues to control, follows with strikes. Cody fires up and Jericho cuts him off with a knee to the gut and covers for 2. Jericho lays in body shots, and works over Cody in the corner. Cody catches him with a kick but misses the moonsault press as Jericho covers for 2. Jericho grounds things, and follows with an abdominal stretch. Cody fights out but Jericho catches him with a dropkick for 2. He grounds the action again, keeping control but Cody powers up to his feet and follows with strikes but misses the dropkick, Jericho follows with the lionsault, but he eats knees. Cody follows with the springboard cutter for 2. He’s fired up and follows with clotheslines, mounted strikes and the disaster kick, sending Jericho to the floor. Cody follows him out and Jericho posts him to stop that. Jericho talks shit to Cody’s mom, she slaps him and Cody spears Jericho to the barricade. He hugs his mom and back in, Cody hits the Alabama slam for 2. Cody locks on the figure four, Jericho fights and rolls it. Cody trolls it back and they make the ropes. Hager cheap shots Cody and Cody runs Jericho into Hager and cradles him for 2. Hager nails Cody again and the ref kicks him out to the back. Hager lays out MJF before he leaves. Jericho gets the belt, nails Cody and tosses the belt out. the ref is back in and Jericho crawls over and covers for 2. Jericho looks for the Judas effect countered an Cody hits cross Rhodes for a great near fall. they trade strikes from their knee and then on their feet. Jabs by Cody and he goes flip flop and fly for 2. Jericho counters the disaster kick with the code breaker for a great near fall. He lays the boots to Cody and chokes him out in the ropes. Jericho takes of his weight belt and starts whipping Cody. The ref takes it Jericho heads up top, superkick by Cody and he follows him up and Jericho counters the RANA, drops down and locks on the walls. Cody fights, crawls and starts to fade until he powers up again and makes the ropes. Jericho follows with ground and pound, he argues with the ref and Cody cradles him for 2. Jericho now gets the liontamer and MJF has a towel. Jericho adds in stomps and sits back on the hold and MJF throws in the towel. Le Champion Chris Jericho defeated Cody @ 29:35 via towel thrown in [****¼] This was a great match and the best thing on the show so far and I loved it. The work was great, the story was great, and they had me heavily invested and buying in throughout and never felt long. They had a lot to play with in regards to the stipulation and think they found a great balance and a finish that worked really well. Cody delivers on another story heavy match, which he’s excelled at. Plus, I am really interested to see where it goes from here. Now, MJF is free to be a spectacular asshole moving forward, give this man mic time Wednesday night.

– Post match, the Inner Circle celebrates with Le Champion as MJF is a sad panda in the ring with Cody. MJF tries to explain himself to Cody, telling him that he’s sorry, almost in tears. MJF then kicks Cody in the balls and smiles to the chats of “Asshole.”

Unsanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega : They start brawling right away and Omega hits a yakuza kick. Moxley fires back, they trade and Moxley hits a black hole slam. To the floor and Moxley says “it’s time for some fucking garbage wrestling,” and busts out a trashcan and attacks Omega. Omega spears him to the floor, dump shim into he crowd and follows with the dropkick over the barricade. He follows with chair shots and chops. He then hits Moxley with a beer and follows with a trashcan shot. Omega into the crowd and dives out with a double stomp . He follows with knee strikes, hits Moxley with another beer but Moxley cuts him off and hits a suplex on the floor. He gets the barbed wire bat and back in, Omega cuts him off and then gets hit with the bat. His back is bleeding a bit now as Moxley tells him to talk some shit now and stomps the bat onto his back. He rinds the bat on his forehead, but Omega hits him with the trashcan and follows with a stuff piledriver on the can. He gets the bat and tosses it away so he can get a table. He sets it up at ringside and gets the barbed wire broom. Moxley hits him with the trashcan but Omega cuts off the dive with the barbed wire broom. He grinds it on his back, sweeping away with the barbed wire and Moxley is busted open. Omega gets the bat and grinds it on Moxley’s forehead. The drop toehold onto the broom follows and then hits kotaru crusher onto it and covers for 2. Onega gets another trashcan and sets it on the post. You can’t escape follows with the trashcan assist for 2. Omega gets a board covered in mouse traps and slides it in. Moxley attacks, they trade and Omega hits a knee strike but Moxley rebounds with a lariat. The dump suplex onto the mouse traps follow and Moxley now grabs like 50 feet of chains. He piles them up and side slams Omega onto them, and covers for 2. The neck breaker onto the chains follows for 2. Moxley chokes him out with the chains, Omega gets the can lid and fights his way out but Moxley follows with crossface strikes. Omega fights of the choke with lid shots but Moxley follows with the uranage. He now gets an ice pick. Omega fires back with chain shots, but Moxley suplexes him onto the chains. Omega counters back with a dragon suplex and another. Moxley counters the third, bites him but Omega finally hits the third. He chokes out Moxley with the chain and hang him over the ropes. Omega looks for the rise of the terminator and connects, sending Moxley through the table at ringside. Omega now looks under the ring and gets a black bag. He pulls out broken glass (from the table DDT spot) and carves up Moxley. He mashes up the glass and pours it out. Moxley fires back, but Omega hits sky high into the glass for 2. Omega drags him through the glass and follows with the sharpshooter and Moxley has to crawl through the glass to make the ropes. Omega gets pieces of glass and shoves them in Moxley’s mouth and Moxley counters V trigger into the glass. V trigger by Omega and Moxley rolls to the ramp. Omega grabs the ice pick and chases Moxley up the ramp. He stabs Moxley in the head. He calls for the Bucks & Page and tells them to “bring it out.” They bring out a barbed wire spider web contraption. He picks up Moxley and Moxley counters and hits a suplex off the ramp and both fall onto the barbed wire spider web. Officials arrive to help them out, Moxley takes out an official and Omega hits him with a light and V triggers him through part of the set. Moxley crawls out and Omega follows. They brawl back to the ring and Omega is quickly cut off with death rider for 2. Moxley starts cutting the canvas straps and exposes the ring boards. Omega counters the piledriver and hits the V trigger and they work into counters as Omega hits the death rider for 2. Omega heads up top and the Phoenix splash misses and he eats the boards. Moxley covers for 2. The elevated death rider connects and Moxley finally puts him away. Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega @ 38:50 via pin [****] Your mileage will vary on this one, but I thought that it was a great match that delivered on the stipulation and violence they promised in the build to the match. If it had been shorter and didn’t have so much looking for shit spots, I think it’s much better, but they delivered. Moxley winning was absolutely the right call. We also don’t need to see another one of these for a while.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 65. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review week 6 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. The show is approximately 96-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Review 11.06.19: 10:55

* NXT Review 11.06.19: 33:50

* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:00

* AEW Full Gear Preview: 1:01:00 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.