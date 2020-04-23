Csonka’s Best of WWE: Charlotte’s Most Memorable Matches Review  

Csonka’s Best of WWER: Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches Review

WWE Women’s Title Match: Champion Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch : The opening minute was all three trading pining combos, leading to them trying to keep the pacing up and work some three-way spots. The action spilled to the floor for a bit, where Banks got taken out (in an odd spot between her and Charlotte that did not come off well), leaving Becky and Charlotte alone in the ring. Charlotte took the heat, tried to work the leg and then Banks returned only for Becky to toss her back over the top and to the floor. Banks got a great near fall off of a frog splash as Charlotte worked the figure four on Becky, it came off very well as a near submission moment. Banks hit meteora on Charlotte, but Becky then took out Banks and hit a uranage on Banks for the near fall as Charlotte made the save. Banks hit a suicide dive on Charlotte, she got a foot caught on the ropes but tucked and saved herself. Becky then hit a dive and took out Ric as Banks pulled him into it. That was creative and payback for Ric’s constant interference. Charlotte then said fuck it and hit a moonsault all the way to the floor onto both! Back in, Charlotte hit natural selection on both, but both kicked out of pin attempts. Charlotte posted Becky, Banks went for a RANA, Charlotte stopped that and they ended up doing a doomsday device spot, which was a little rough. Becky had Charlotte in disarmher, but Sasha broke it up and got the Banks statement. Charlotte then locked in the figure four on Banks, Becky escaped. Charlotte worked to keep the hold, and Becky ended up saving Banks. All three battled from their knees, Charlotte speared Banks and Lynch went on the attack. They battled up top, Banks into the tree of woe, and Lynch climbed and Becky got the superplex on Charlotte. Banks got the Bank statement, but Charlotte tossed her to the floor and got the figure eight on Becky and she tapped. Commentary informs us that Ric held Banks’ foot so she couldn’t get back in the ring. They needed to talk that up BEFORE the finish. Champion Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch @ 16:07 via submission [****] Finish aside, because it feels like another “fuck you, that’s why” winner, they did a hell of a job an had a great match with good pacing & dram, some creative spots and they largely stayed away from the triple threat formula that almost every triple threat falls into. The women’s match at Mania has always been a piss break, but they presented this well going in and all three busted ass to deliver and turn this show around after a string of disappointments action wise. With the added change to a “women’s title” and referring to them as superstars, this came off as an important moment as they say goodbye to one era and hello to a new one. This was some great stuff, and a much needed match at this point on the card.

The Women’s Royal Rumble : JIP as #17 is Charlotte. She takes control, follows with chops and a suplex. Belair cuts her off, sends her to the buckles and #18 is Naomi. She hits a RANA on Belair, and works into a standoff with Charlotte. They attack Belair, double teams follow and Charlotte attacks with double teams. #19 is Beth Phoenix. She attacks Charlotte, tries to dump Naomi but Naomi battles back with a springboard high cross. The four brawl, and #20 is Toni Storm. She battles with Charlotte, Naomi attacks and Charlotte dumps Belair after 33:20 of in ring time. #21 is Kelly Kelly. She hits the ring, runs wild a bit until Charlotte cuts her off and Beth tries to toss Charlotte but Charlotte fights her off. #22 is Sarah Logan. She spears Charlotte and follows with strikes. Charlotte then dumps Logan. Kelly attacks, and Charlotte dumps her. Charlotte’s nose is busted up and bleeding. #23 is Natalya. She attacks Charlotte, and starts hitting clotheslines. The back of Beth’s head is busted open as Charlotte attacks Natalya. Beth makes the save and they powerbomb Charlotte. #24 is Xia Li. She attacks with kicks until Charlotte attacks, but Li cuts her off with kicks. Charlotte fights off the elimination, and #25 is Zelina Vega, she hits tornado DDT on Naomi, RANA on Beth and DDTs Toni. Beth & Natalya double team Charlotte, Naomi makes the save and #26 is Shotzi Blackheart. She joins in on the brawl, Naomi is almost dumped but Spider-mans on the barricade. She pops up onto it and heads over to the announce tables and #27 is Carmella. Naomi chills on the announce table, head scissors by Carmella and she runs wild until Charlotte cuts her off and Beth hits a glam slam on Charlotte, Charlotte gets posted, and #28 is Tegan Nox. Nox attacks with strikes, a dropkick and lady Kane chokeslams Vega. Beth cuts her off with a glam slam, and #29 is Santina. She has a reunion with Beth, Natalya and Beth corner her, Santina gets the cobra and then Santina does the self-elimination. #30 is Shayna Baszler. She slams Charlotte to the steps and then attacks Beth & Natalya with strikes, dumps Li, dumps Nox, dumps Vega and then Shotzi. Naomi uses the table hood and walks to the steps with it. Shayna dumps Carmella, dumps Toni and Naomi is in, and dumped, seven eliminations for Shayna already. She brawls with Beth & Natalya, but gets caught with the Hart attack. Beth dumps Natalya. Shayna attacks, Beth fights but Charlotte is back and tries to dump them but fails. Shayna is pissed and Beth attacks Charlotte, almost dumps her and Shayna dumps Beth (8). Charlotte then eliminates Shayna and wins. Charlotte won @ 54:40 [****] Bianca got the monster run, going 33-minutes and eliminating 8 women. Shayna also had a late monster run with eight eliminations. There were some good elimination teases, some good story stuff, hard work, effort to make Bianca & Shayna (who I feel should have won as Charlotte feels so status quo) look like stars. This felt like a vast improvement over last year’s match and was pretty great overall.

