Csonka’s EVOLVE 108 Preview

Back at EVOLVE 104, another chapter in the company’s history started, with long time champion and main eventer Zack Sabre jr. gone, Fred Yehi gone, and Keith Lee finishing up; the landscape is again about to change. The company brought in a lot of new talent, but as we enter into the next set of shows, things are about to change again as it appears that Matt Riddle, a huge player and mainstay for the company, if WWE bound. EVOLVE will have to begin anew once again. Can they successfully bounce back and evolve the product once again and what does the future hold for EVOLVE? Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Anthony Henry vs. Saieve Al Sabah : At EVOLVE 106, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & Dominic Garrini defeated Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher, & Anthony Henry following issues between Henry & Thatcher. The two faced off at EVOLVE 107, where Anthony Henry defeated Timothy Thatcher in a really good match. Saieve Al Sabah, a new signee to WWN, debuted at that same show, surprising the world by not only winning, but by wrestling in no less than three winter styled jackets in a 90-degree building. Both men are coming off of wins, and in all honesty, need another. Henry is coming off of ending his team with Drake, and Sabah is just getting started. This feels like one of those matches where Sabah will get a ton of time to shine and look good, but lose to the competitor with more experience in the promotion. I am curious to see what Sabah brings to the table in a singles match, as his debut was in a cluster match where he was limited and protected. WINNER: Anthony Henry

JD Drake vs. Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs vs. Odinson with Parrow & Drennen : Drake was off of the last set of shows, while John Davis defeated Jarek in a surprise return at EVOLVE 106 before failing to win in a four way at 107. Josh Briggs is on a roll, defeated Bad Bones at 106 and Garrini at 107. Odinson and the end were off of those shows, and while it’s easy to say that Odinson needs a win, the End feel like a completely dead in the water act. It makes the most sense for Drake or Briggs to win here, as Drake needs to get off and running in his singles career and Briggs has been booed well. He can lose here as long as he doesn’t eat a pin, but I think JD Drake is the man to win this. WINNER: JD Drake

Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly : Darby Allin and Austin Theory have had issues ever since William Regal arrived in EVOLVE and dared someone to step up and be the next big indie star. Theory beat Allin, and then went onto win the FIP & WWN championships, while Allin has had great performances and picked up good wins, but he’s still in search of putting it all together. Theory is coming in off his game, as he’s down to the FIP Title, as Joey Janela defeated Austin Theory at 106 in a shocker to win the WWN title. Meanwhile, Darby Allin defeated WALTER at 106 and is looking primed to take that spot from Theory. With that in mind and Allin having at WWN title shot at 109, I think he gets some revenge here and beats Theory. WINNER: Darby Allin

Non-Title Special Challenge Match: WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk : At EVOLVE 106, Joey Janela defeated Champion Austin Theory to become the NEW WWN champion in a great match and shocking moment. Janela brings some buzz and new life to an EVOLVE that is seemingly losing stars quicker than they can make them these days. AR Fox defeated DJZ at 106, but fell to Matt Riddle at 107 in a tremendous match. The main story was that Theory is a former student of Fox and got into the company through that relationship, but when he became a champion, Theory changed, forgotten his roots, and turned his back on Fox and the other students with blatant disrespect. But now that Theory lost the title, this match feels forced and that it’s coming way too soon. Fox doesn’t have the right momentum, and Janela is hot right now so he should retain. It should be a great match though.WINNER: Joey Janela

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini defend vs. Tracy Williams & TK Cooper : At EVOLVE 106, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, & Dominic Garrini defeated Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher, & Anthony Henry, continuing the Williams vs. Catch Point war. This is part of the build to the Dickinson vs. Williams no holds barred match the next night, and that is part of the build to the Williams’ Career vs. Hathaway’s Career I Quit Handicap Match at EVOL 111 featuring Tracy Williams vs. Chris Dickinson & Stokely Hathaway (I SWEAR TO CHRIST GABE IF YOU TAKE MY SWEET STOKELY AWAY I WILL KILL YOU unless my man is about to make some sweet WWE coin ). Unless they try to pull something special and really mix up things on the joint EVOLVE/PROGRESS tour, the title change seems really unlikely. But then again, the tag title ranks are far from full these days, and have really become a hindrance in the booking of the promotion. There are enough titles with an EVOLVE, FIP, & WWN tile to fight over, and they may be best advised to drop them going forward unless they really decide to focus on the tag division. The match should be good. WINNER: Chris Dickinson & Jaka

EVOLVE Championship Match – Hardcore Rules: Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland : Shane Strickland made his return to EVOLVE at EVOLVE 104 in a non-title match against EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle. They had an absolutely awesome main event, one of EVOLVE’s best of the year, and shot a hell of an angle and gave a huge vote of confidence for Strickland in his return to the company. The story was great, with Riddle controlling early and just delivering a beating, but Strickland survived the onslaught, which led to his attack of the arm. His work was great, crisp, clean, and focused, while Riddle’s selling ruled and his fight spots came at exactly the right time. They had a hot crowd that was invested into the story that they were telling, reacting to Strickland’s dickish punishment and Riddle’s comebacks, adding a ton to the overall package. Strickland was set as a player on night one back, and his give no fucks destruction of Riddle during an after the match was tremendous. The war continued at EVOLVE 106 as Riddle defended the title in a match that went to a no contest as the feud was set to continue. Compared to MLW, this is the best and most interesting Strickland I have seen when he’s not being Killshot. With the strong positioning of Strickland, and the reports that Riddle is WWE bound, I could very easily see the title change here, which wouldn’t be the worst move, and makes a lot of sense. WINNER: Shane Strickland

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”