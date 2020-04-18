Csonka’s EVOLVE 142 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Colby Corino defeated Sean Maluta @ 7:50 via pin [**½]

– Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Gutierrez @ 8:45 via pin [***½]

– Joe Gacy defeated Andrew Everett @ 9:50 via pin [***]

– The In Crowd (Anthony Greene & Harlem Bravado) (w/Brandi Lauren) defeated Babatunde & Josh Briggs @ 9:30 via DQ [**½]

– Brendan Vink defeated Adrian Alanis @ 8:08 via pin [**½]

– Arturo Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 9:30 via submission [***]

– No DQ Match: Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 9:30 via pin [***¼]

– Curt Stallion defeated Matt Sydal @ 12:50 via pin [***½]

– EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) defeated Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff (w/Ayla Fox) @ 14:20 via pin [****]

– Non Title Match: NXT UK Champion WALTER defeated EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs @ 13:00 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Colby Corino vs. Sean Maluta : With Corino looking to prove himself after leaving the Unwanted, they immediately brawl to the floor where he takes control. They work into the ring, as Corino starts picking up near falls. Maluta cuts him off and superkicks him to the floor, following with the double stomp. Back in as Maluta takes the heat with the code breaker for 2. Maluta then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Corino counters back into a cutter, enziguris and sliced bread for 2. Maluta counters back with the shining wizard, heads up top and the frog splash gets 2. The destroyer follows for 2. Kawada kicks follow, Corino counters into a powerbomb and follows with kicks, strike and the sunsetter for the win. Colby Corino defeated Sean Maluta @ 7:50 via pin [**½] This was solid, started hot, and then faded quickly in terms of intensity until Corino made the comeback to get the big win.

– The Unwanted arrives and kicks the shit out of Corino. Gutierrez makes the save as we Heyman into our next match.

Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez : Kingston powders and stalls, taking the mic and runs down the crowd that was supporting him, promising to kill them. They trade, Gutierrez follows with kicks and a knee strike for 2. He grounds things, Kingston fires up and the STO follows. He rakes the eyes and delivers chops. Gutierrez fires back, gets cut off and Kingston talks shit as he lights him up with more chops. The lariat follows and he drills Gutierrez with a German. Gutierrez counters the back fist and follows with a suicide dive. The high cross and sliding lariat gets 2. Kingston counters into the northern lights bomb and DDT for 2. he follows with chops, and Gutierrez counters the powerbomb into a triangle. Kingston bites his foot to escape but Gutierrez hits sling blade and a running shooting star press for 2. Gutierrez follows with kicks, they trade and Gutierrez slaps him, but Kingston hits the back fist to finish him. Eddie Kingston defeated Anthony Gutierrez @ 8:45 via pin [***½] This was really good, with a great pace and intensity to it; Gutierrez continues to impress.

– We again Heyman into the next match as Gacy calls out Everett for their match.

Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett : Everett runs wild at the bell and follows with a corkscrew high cross to the floor. he follows with kicks and the missile dropkick back in. Gacy fires back, cuts off the springboard and follows with strikes. He tosses Everett around and dumps him with a knee strike. He follows him out, works him over and back in, delivers ground and pound. Everett fires back, but is quickly cut off as Gacy covers for 2. back to the striking game as Gacy dominates things. He follows with chops and covers for 2. Everett counters with a jawbreaker, but again is cut off with ease. The running tackle follows and he misses the second and posts himself. Everett follows with a dive to the floor off of the post. Back in and Everett follows with clotheslines, an enziguri and lionsault for 2. Everett heads up top and the 450 misses, bug boot by Gacy and the lethal injection gets 2. Gacy follows with the grounded choke and Everett escapes, follows with the PELE and heads up top. The moonsault misses, rolling lariat by Gacy and the Liger bomb finishes it. Joe Gacy defeated Andrew Everett @ 9:50 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive match, with both guys looking good and it didn’t overstay it’s welcome.

The In Crowd (Anthony Greene & Harlem Bravado) (w/Brandi Lauren) vs. Babatunde & Josh Briggs : This was originally Greene vs. Babatunde, but the In Crowd attacked, Briggs made the save and we got a Teddy Long special. Briggs runs wild at the bell, Babatunde follows with clotheslines and strikes as he maintains control, clearing the ring. Briggs gets double teamed, dumped and beat down on the floor. They work quick tags and double teams, taking the heat on Briggs until he makes the tag. Babatunde runs wild with power moves and the double uranage. The double fall away slam connects for 2. Briggs back in and Bravado runs them together, dumps Babatunde and Bravado superplexes Briggs as Greene hits the elbow drop and covers for 2. They double team Briggs, he battles back and Babatunde takes out Bravado and powerbombs Greene. 3D to Bravado onto Greene and that gets 2. Lauren saves Bravado, kendo shot by Briggs and that’s a DQ. The In Crowd (Anthony Greene & Harlem Bravado) (w/Brandi Lauren) defeated Babatunde & Josh Briggs @ 9:30 via DQ [**½] This continued the issues between Greene & Briggs, setting up a future title match. Babatunde has size, had a cup of pre-season coffee in the NFL, and has some ability, but just needs more work so him getting EVOLVE matches is a good thing for him. The match was solid, with a flat finish.

Brendan Vink vs. Adrian Alanis : The Skulk are at ringside. Vink slaps him and they brawl. Alanis cradles him for 2. He follows with corner attacks until Vink hits an STO. He follows with strikes and chops. He pummels Alanis, grounds things and talks shit to the Skulk. Alanis counters back with the backslide for 2. He follows with strikes, clotheslines and a head butt. The flying uppercut connects and Vink powders as Alanis hits the suicide dive. The spinebuster follows for 2.Vink powders again and beats up the Skulk. Alanis attacks with the apron cannonball, and back in, Vink attacks and splash mountain to the buckles follows for the finish. Brendan Vink defeated Adrian Alanis @ 8:08 via pin [**½] Vink has a good look and some ability, but like Babatunde, needs to be working as much as possible so this is good for him to be working EVOLVE. The match was solid overall, with a nice energy to it.

Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher : They circle, working to the ropes and they break. They work for position and Thatcher looks to attack the arm, grounds Ruas and Ruas counters into a leg lock. Thatcher counters to an arm bar and Ruas backs out. Thatcher looks for the arm bar again, Ruas sneaks out and locks on a body scissors. He looks for an arm bar, but Thatcher delivers grounded strikes. They roll to the ropes and Thatcher pulls the arm bar, transitions to the back, delivers strikes and they trade as Ruas follows with kicks. Ruas attacks the legs, but Thatcher counters out and lays in body strikes. Back to he arm he goes follows with knee strikes, elbows and a belly to belly for 2. Ruas follows with up kicks, transitions to an ankle lock and Thatcher fires back, shoots and Ruas stuffs and grounds him. Thatcher transitions to a half crab, drags him center ring and now works into a Regal stretch. Ruas sweeps and the triangle is countered as Thatcher delivers grounded strikes. Ruas counters into kicks, a German, but Thatcher counters into a kimura. Ruas counters into the arm bar and Thatcher taps. Arturo Ruas defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 9:30 via submission [***] This was a good change of pace and style match, with the heavy grappling influence & clean technique on display. I enjoyed this one.

Reina Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart : This is a no DQ match, and Shotzi’s EVOLVE farewell.. She runs wild at the bell, hits the suicide dive and follows with chair shots. Shotzi then connects with a spiked apron DDT. Gonzalez battles back, slams her to the barricade and suplexes her onto the barricade. The big boot follows and Gonzalez gets a chair, wraps it around her head and posts Shotzi. Gonzalez pummels her back in the ring, the tree of WHOA follows and Gonzalez talks some shit, and choke her out with the bull rope. Shotzi counters the chokeslam, wheel barrowing Gonzalez into a chair and follows with kicks, the reverse sling blade and a cannonball. Sliced bread on the apron connects, Shotzi up top and Gonzalez cuts her off with a cow bell shot. They battle up top, Shotzi counters and then works a tarantula until Gonzalez electric chair drops her onto a pile of chairs for 2. Gonzalez wraps the bull rope around her arm, Shotzi counters with the chair, hits a code breaker and the top rope senton follows for 2. Gonzalez cuts of the tornado DDT and lariats her for the win. Reina Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 9:30 via pin [***¼] This was good, played to the stipulation well and was one of Gonzalez’s more complete performances that I have seen.

Curt Stallion vs. Matt Sydal : They shake hands and lockup, working into counters as Sydal grounds things and cradles Stallion for 2. Sydal maintains control, attacking the arm and grounding Stallion. Nice work from Sydal early on as he stays a step ahead of Stallion. Stallion finally counters out, attacks the knee and he takes control, grounding Sydal. Sydal quickly turns the tide with leg kicks, a RANA and standing moonsault for 2. He follows with more kicks, but Stallion counters into a double stomp. He unloads with forearm strikes and chops, taking control until Sydal fires back and gets the backslide for 2. The jumping knee strike follows, as he grounds things, targeting the knee and transitioning to a Muta lock. Stallion makes the ropes, but Sydal hits a crucifix drive and that gets 2. Sydal dumps him and works him over on the floor. Stallion fires back and then follows with a suicide dive that takes him into the crowd. His nose is all busted up and Sydal sneaks under the ring and then attacks. Back in and they trade, until Sydal hits lightning spiral for 2. Stallion hits a desperation forearm smash, another and the pump kick until Sydal fires back with the head kick. Stallion cuts him off with the air raid neck breaker, running boot and hesitation dropkick. The DDT follows and Stallion heads up top, and the splash gets 2. Sydal counters into the destroyer, and heads up top. Stallion counters and head butts him and the kamikaze head butt finishes it. Curt Stallion defeated Matt Sydal @ 12:50 via pin [***½] This as a very good energetic and hard-hitting match. Sydal looked really good here, but Stallion overcame and picked up a big win over a name as he continues to deliver.

The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff : The Skulk are at ringside. The Chicago crowd is into this before the bell even rings. Ruff and Fitchett begin, working a fast pace with Fitchett frustrating him and taking control early on. Ruff battles back and follows with dropkick. Fox in and follows with a tope into the crowd. Back in and he runs wild on Vega, Fitchett tags in and double teams follow as they pick up a near fall. The challenges use quick tags, Fox counters back and the twister follows as Ruff follows with the senton atomico and suplex for 2. Ruff controls, picking up near falls, until Vega cuts off the high cross. Fox tags in and Fitchett joins him. Fitchett runs wild, takes out Ruff and the high cross follows. The lariat on Fox gets 2. Vega back in and they isolate Fox wit the violence party, covering for 2. Fox battles back, Ruff is taken out and the avalanche German and frog splash gets 2. Fox runs them together, hits the cutter and another. Ruff tags in and he runs wild with kicks, a head scissors and takes out both. He follows with corner attacks, the springboard cutter follows and that gets 2. Ruff follows with kicks, Vega makes the save, it breaks down and the champions take control and hit stereo cutters. They follow with stereo topes, Ruff hits a RANA back in, they follow with double teams and Vega makes the save. Fox hits the kick flip to the floor but Fitchett follows with the double PELE. The giant swing into the shooting star press follows for 2. Fox makes the save, the spider German and Ruff ride follows for 2. Fox is shocked. Vega then cradles Ruff for 2 He takes outfox and the braineater finishes Ruff! The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) defeated Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff (w/Ayla Fox) @ 14:20 via pin [****] I loved this. the style, the pacing, it all worked. They didn’t go too long, and they didn’t try to force an epic, they just delivered a great sprint, playing to the crowd well and staying in their wheelhouse, delivering a banger, and well received title change. Great stuff here.

NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs : This was the weekend that Tim Thatcher’s rental car was broken into, and WALTER’s gear and NXT UK Title was stolen. WALTER gives no fucks so he’s wrestling bare foot here. WALTER quickly grounds him and stares him down. They lockup and WALTER grounds things again, just patting Briggs on the head. They trade tackles, WALTER follows with chops, big boot by Briggs and WALTER cuts him off with pummeling strikes in the ropes, followed by chops. To the floor and Briggs fires back, eats chops and WALTER suplexes him onto the barricade. WALTER continues to beat on him in the crowd, delivering more chops and back in, Briggs fires back, but WALTER grounds him and just stomps on him. WALTER unloads with strikes, kicks and covers for 2. WALTER just caves in his chest with strikes, keeping him grounded. He attacks the neck, follows with kicks until Briggs bites his foot and follows with strikes and the flying lariat. WALTER cuts him of with chops until Briggs hits a slam and splash for 2. Briggs grounds him, attacking the leg and follows with kicks, but WALTER just gets pissed. Chops follow and the trapped German connects for 2. Brigs fights off the powerbomb, so WALTER chops the shit out of him and Briggs is down until he counters into a desperation backbreaker for 2. The moonsault misses, John Woooooooooo by WALTER and they trade, chokeslam by Briggs and that gets 2. Big boot by Briggs, he follows with corner attacks and WALTER kills him with the lariat, powerbomb and Brigs kicks out. WALTER follows with more chops, a sleeper suplex and Briggs is done. NXT UK Champion WALTER defeated EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs @ 13:00 via pin [****] This was a great, hard-hitting hoss fight, with Briggs stepping up and looking like he belonged with WALTER, but unfortunately for him, WALTER is fucking WALTER and killed him in the end. Like the previous match, the pacing and lay out were mart and it never felt as if it overstayed its welcome. While Briggs as EVLVE champion losing wasn’t great, at least it was to WALTER and Briggs had already wrestled once earlier in the night so he was protected.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 107. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup as things continue to get crazy, and then review the weekly AEW vs. NXT Battle. Kevin Pantoja joins to review WWF Backlash 2002. The show is approximately 163-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (WWE Cuts): 2:45

* AEW Dynamite (4.15.20) Review: 1:07:55

* NXT (4.15.20) Review: 1:25:10

* The Head to Head: 1:39:19

* Retro WWF Backlash 2002 Review w/Kevin Pantoja: 1:44:11 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.