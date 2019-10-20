Csonka’s Impact Prelude to Glory 2019 Review

– Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 13:30 via pin [**¼]

– Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger @ 6:20 via pin [*]

– Theo Storm vs. Russ Jones ends in a no contest @ 1:10 [NR]

– Moose defeated Russ Jones @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– Havok defeated Elayna Black @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Sami Callihan defeated Dez @ 14:00 via pin [***]

– Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist & Mad Man Fulton @ 13:25 via pin [***¼]

– Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace & Rosemary defeated Taya, Kiera Hogan, & Madison Rayne @ 10:45 via pin [**½]

– Street Fight: Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin @ 19:35 via pin [***½]

– Naomichi Marufuji, Rhyno & Rob Van Dam defeated Michael Elgin & The North @ 12:00 via pin [***]

Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Desi Hit Squad (Shera & Raju) : Raju & Swann begin. Raju dicks around to frustrate Swann. They lock up and work into counters as Raju works the arm. Swann counters out and Raju follows with strikes. The crowd noise is down and you can hear production talking about mic issues as Swann hits a head scissors and dropkick. Mack tags in and double teams follow for 2. Raju fires back and tags in Shera. Mack follows with rights, they trade shoulder tackles and Shera follows with a clothesline. Raju tags back in and Mack cuts him off with a dropkick. Swann back in and follows with kicks. Raju powders, Shera distracts Swann and Raju cuts him off. Shera tags back in and follows with rights. He hits knee strikes and a chokeslam for 2. Raju back in and lays the boots to Swann. Swann fires back, but Raju rakes the eyes and the PK follows for 2. He grounds the action, tags in Shera and they double team Swann. Shera covers for 2. He grounds things, Swann fights to his feet, but is slammed back down. He grounds the action again, follows with strikes, Raju tags in and they lay the boots to Swann. Swann fights them off, and Raju cuts off the tag. They double team Swann and Shera covers for 2. Nerve pinch by Shera, but Swann escapes, fires back and dumps Shera. Tag to Mack and he runs wild on Raju. The cannonball follows, and then the Samoan drop and moonsault connect for 2. Swann in and fights off Shera, it breaks down and Shera powerbombs Swann into Mack. Raju hits a knee strike and the sky high by Shera gets 2. Mack takes out Raju, Shera attacks and then gets cut off. Mack hits a plancha, Swann hits lethal injection and the doomsday neck breaker finishes it. Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated The Desi Hit Squad @ 13:30 via pin [**¼] The DHS continue to be bad, and managed to make Mack & Swann boring, quite the accomplishment. The closing stretch carried this to ok.

Fallah Bahh vs. Johnny Swinger : Swinger stalls to begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Swinger stalls again. Lock up and Bahh hits a shoulder tackle. Swinger poses, stalling and Bahh takes control with a test of strength. Swinger tries a slam, fails, and Bahh hits an atomic drop. The slam and leg drop follows for 2. Swinger low blows Bahh. Rakes the back and chokes him out. He works him over in the corner, and works the nerve hold. Bahh Bahhs up and hits the body attack, misses the splash and Swinger follow with strikes. He grounds things again, but Bahh battles back with strikes and a cross body for 2. Swinger avoids the chare and cradles him for 2 with the ropes. Bahh fires up and Swinger rakes the eyes. Bahh cuts him off and hits the corner splash and ass attack. The banzai finishes it, thankfully. Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger @ 6:20 via pin [*] I love Bahh, but this was no good as Swinger brings noting to the table other than mild amusement.

Theo Storm vs. Russ Jones : Locals in action, joy. Jones is jacked. They lock up and Jones slams him down. Storm battles back with a knee strike and Jones hits a German as Moose arrives. He cuts a promo you really can’t hear and Storm bails. Moose kills him anyway and apron bombs him. I hope Storm enjoyed his hotdog and a handshake.Theo Storm vs. Russ Jones ends in a no contest @ 1:10 [NR]

I KEEP HEARING PRODUCTION TALKING THROUGH SEGMENTS, IT’S COMPLETE AMATEUR HOUR. I wanted to you know, actually hear the promo.

Moose vs. Russ Jones : They brawl, Moose cuts him off and hits the game changer for 2 as he pulls up Jones. He hits another and pins Jones. Moose defeated Russ Jones @ 1:10 via pin [NR] Squash

Havok vs. Elayna Black : Black stalls and then attacks. Havok cuts her off and takes control. She tosses Black around, and works a full nelson. The backbreaker and clothesline follows. Havok hits knee strikes, lays the boots to her and then misses a charge. Black hits a knee strike, but Havok cuts her off. She stomps away at her, and the tombstone follows; Elayna Black was 18. Havok defeated Elayna Black @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Squash

– They air the great Sami promo from Impact, about his path to Impact, signing with WWE, and leaving because they failed him. he talks about all of his nefarious actions in Impact, and had no plans to piledriver Melissa last week. He just wanted to be accepted as the best, and didn’t want the world to see him that way. But this is the Sami that you all created and he’s not sorry for that. On Sunday, he becomes champion, cripples Cage, and you will have to all respect that and you can all go fuck yourselves. Sami is a wonderful piece of shit.

Sami Callihan vs. Dez : Dez gets a sunset flip for 2 right away. Sami walks out and then comes back. They lock up and Sami grounds the action. They work to the ropes, but Sami hits a shoulder tackle. Dez fires back, hits a flurry of strikes and hits a head scissors. The moonsault press follows for 2. He lays in kicks, strikes and body shots in the corner. Sami cuts him off and to the floor, follows with an apron bomb. Sami follows with strikes on the floor, and then looks for a countout. Dez makes it back in and Sami then gets cradled for 2. Sami cuts Dez off with a clothesline, an then spit covered chops. He rakes the eyes, flips off the crowd and grounds the action. Dez counters the sleeper, hits a jawbreaker and fires back with strikes. Sami cuts him off, and Dez fires back with a head kick and hook kick. They trade, and work into a double down. They trade, Sami spits at Dez and Dez fires up with strikes. Sami hits a kick, but Dez follows with a dropkick. The apron moonsault follows, and back in, hits an STO and corkscrew standing moonsault for 2. Dez up top and the 450 misses, the powerbomb and knee strike by Sami follows. The brainbuster gets 2. Dez fires back with an enziguri and PELE for 2. Dez up top, the final flash is cut off as Sami shoves the ref into the ropes. The piledriver finishes it. Sami Callihan defeated Dez @ 14:00 via pin [***] This was good, wit Dez working hard and Sami working hard enough ahead of the PPV to make this enjoyable.

– Post match, Sami says he’s the best and will win the title on Sunday. He mocks Cage for his injury issues, and hope Melissa will be watching, and says, “I heart you.” Cage arrives ad hits an F5 on Sami. Jake & Fulton attack, they beat him down and Tessa makes the save as we Heyman into our next match.

Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist & Mad Man Fulton : They brawl, the faces clear the ring and stand tall. Dez takes out Sami as they fight to the back. Cage now runs wild on Jake, curls him and hits a toss slam. He follows with uppercuts and clotheslines, and a rolling forearm strike. Tessa tags in and the double teams follow. Tessa lays in strikes, Jake fires back and Tessa cuts him off with the draping code breaker for 2. Fulton attacks, tags in and works over Tessa in the corner. Tessa counters the chokeslam into a sleeper but Fulton fights, rolls out and Tessa follow with dropkicks. Cage joins in for double teams, Cage takes out Jake and Fulton cuts him off. He grabs Tessa and hits an F5. Jake tags in and they ground and double team Tessa. Tessa keeps firing back, but Jake hits the running boot for 2. Tessa counters back but Jake hits a clothesline for 2. Fulton tags back in and maintains control, pummeling Tessa. He chokes her out in the ropes. The bear hug follows, Tessa elbows at Fulton but he slams her down. Tessa counters a powerslam, hits jawbreaker and tags in cage. Cage runs wild on oVe, hits a German on Jake and covers for 2. Fulton cuts him off, hits the Finlay roll and Jake covers for 2. They look for double teams but Tessa makes the save, it break down and Tessa hits the cutter, tornado DDT and Fulton counters Magnum and Jake follows with the cutter. Jake cuts him off, lariats Fulton out of his boots and follows with kicks, strikes and Fulton hits a chokeslam, cutter by Jake and that follows for 2. Fulton looks for end of days, but Tessa takes out Jake and Fulton then goes after her. Cage cuts him off and hits the dead lift superplex. Jake fires back with a flurry of kicks, magnum by Tessa, drill claw by Cage and that’s that. Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist & Mad Man Fulton @ 13:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with the clear face vs. heel dynamic, and the babyfaces overcoming and rightfully winning ahead of the PPV. Tessa & Jake work really well together.

Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace & Rosemary vs. Taya, Kiera Hogan, & Madison Rayne : John E. Bravo is at ringside. Taya refuses to start so we get Rayne and Hogan. The heels argue and Dashwood attacks, lays in strikes and grounds the action, covering for 2. Rosemary tags in and tosses Hogan across the ring by the hair. Hogan fires back with kicks, Rosemary pops up and scares her away. Rayne tags in and yells at Rosemary, so Rosemary scares her, chases and back in, Rosemary follows with a big boot. Taya tags in and Grace joins her and trips her up and follows with corner attacks. The heels cut of the Vader bomb and Taya attacks as she knocks the faces to the floor. Taya lays the boots to Grace, tags in Rayne and works a cravat. She follows with knee strikes and covers for 1. Rayne keeps it grounded, tags in Hogan and she follows with kicks, covering for 2. Hogan chokes her out in the corner, and then covers for 2. Taya tags back in and chokes out Grace in the ropes. The heels work over Grace in their corner but she battles back with a spinebuster on Taya. Tags to Rayne & Dashwood, Dashwood runs wild and Rosemary joins in working over Hogan. Dashwood hits butterfly suplex and the taste of Tenille for 2 as Taya breaks that up. Rosemary flies in with a missile dropkick. It breaks down, Grace hits three second s around the word on Hogan, Rayne takes her out with a crucifix bomb Rosemary pulls her to the floor. They brawl, and Dashwood hits a high cross onto the pile. Back in and Dashwood covers Rayne for 2. Taya tags in and hits a clothesline, Dashwood Rayne accidentally hits her and Dashwood hits the spotlight kick and pins Taya. Tenille Dashwood, Jordynne Grace & Rosemary defeated Taya, Kiera Hogan, & Madison Rayne @ 10:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with Dashwood picking up a big win over the champion ahead of the PPV match.

Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin : Edwards attacks Ace backstage and kicks his ass. They brawl into the arena, with Edwards eating popcorn and head butting Ace. Edwards slam him off of the apron, but Ace fires back and Edwards chokes him out. He slams him off of the steps, and lays in chops. Ace cuts him of and hits Edwards with a replica title belt. Edwards then suplexes him off of the apron and then gets a trashcan and Ace kicks it into his face. He follows with more kicks, but Edwards counters back with a suplex on the floor. He drinks a beer and spits it into Ace’s face and then hits him with the can. In the ring and Edwards dumps him back to the floor. He throws the trashcan at him and follows him out as Ace then his him with the can. Back in and Edwards kicks him to the floor and Ace cuts off the dive with a trashcan lid shot. Back in and he covers for 2. The suplex follows for 1. He chokes out Edwards with a belt, hits a bulldog and covers for 2. Edwards now whip shim with the belt, chokes him out again and follows with rights. Back to choking out Edwards, follows with kicks and knee strikes. The head kick follows but Edwards fires back with a clothesline. He whips Ace with the belt, gets a chair and follows with smash mouth. Ace fires back and hits a fameasser onto the chair for 2. He follows with chair shots, get another chair and his a leg drop with it. Edwards hits him with a can lid, follows with chops as production is heard talking about Ace’s gimmick under the ring. This is embarrassing stuff. Ace uses the card to paper cut Edwards, lays the boots to him and wedges a chair in the corner. Edwards fires back with chops, but Ace cuts him off with lid shots. He loads up the forearm brace and Edwards cuts him off and the tiger driver follows for 2. Edwards gets Kenny, but Ac e uses his magic cane and nails Edwards in the face. He gets Kenny and nails Edwards repeatedly. Edwards cuts him off but Ace hits him with the loaded forearm for 2. He gets a new trashcan, nails Edwards and Edwards counters back and uses the can to cut off the fold. He follows with kendo shots, and the Boston knee party finishes it. Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin @ 19:35 via pin [***½] This was very good, and the best thing on the show so far as it played off of their established feud well and gave Edwards some revenge.

Naomichi Marufuji, Rhyno, & RVD vs. Michael Elgin & The North : Page and Rhino begin. They lock up and Rhino overpowers him. Off the ropes and Rhino hits shoulder tackles and takes control. he follows with strikes, but Page cuts him off and tags in Josh. Rhino fires back, tags in Rob and double teams follow. Rob then cradles him for 2. he follows with a spin kick, a monkey flip and tags in Elgin. Marufuji, joins him and they lock up, trade strikes. Marufuji, counters with chops, picks up the pace and continues with chops until Elgin fires back. Marufuji, counters and the North cut him of and crotch him on the post. Elgin follows with chops, tags in Josh and the double teams follow. He delivers knee strikes, and then grounds things, attacking the arm. Page tags in and double teams follow. Page grounds Marufuji, lays the boots to him and covers for 2. Elgin in and Marufuji, counters back and Elgin accidentally hits Page allowing Marufuji, to fire back with rapid fire strikes Rob tags in, hits rolling thunder and the split legged moonsault for 2. Rhino in and fights off the North, hits suplexes and Elgin cuts him off allowing the North to follow with double teams for 2. They take out the other faces, Marufuji, in and starts throwing kicks and it completely breaks down. Rob in and follows with kicks for all. Marufuji, lays in chops, they run wild on the heels and Elgin makes the save. Elgin dumps Marufuji, but Marufuji returns with kicks and Rhino hits a gore. The frog splash finishes Page. Naomichi Marufuji, Rhyno & Rob Van Dam defeated Michael Elgin & The North @ 12:00 via pin [***] This worked as a preview of Elgin vs. Marufuji, and the tag title match at BFG. The heels lost here, but I see them winning at the PPV. The match was a good and enjoyable showcase.

