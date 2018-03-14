Watch Last Chancery – March 9th from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Last Chancery 2018 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tyson Dux defeated Braxton Sutter @ 10:38 via submission [**½]

– Desi Hitsquad defeated Cody Deaner & Jake Something @ 9:02 via pin [**]

– Petey Williams defeated Idris Abraham, Phil Atlas, and Brent Banks @ 16:00 via pin [***]

– Trevor Lee defeated Josh Alexander @ 10:20 via pin [**¾]

– Eli Drake defeated Marcus Burke @ 8:30 via pin [**¾]

– Alberto el Patron defeated Moose @ 13:14 via pin [**]

– Allie defeated KC Spinelli @ 7:25 via pin [***]

– Impact champion Austin Aries defeated Kongo Kong and Matt Sydal @ 13:37 via pin [**¼]

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore are out on commentary.

– Sutter cuts a pre-match heel promo, noting that he’s been disrespected and that he kicked “Allie’s ugly ass” to the curb so that he can be the focus now.

Braxton Sutter vs. Tyson Dux : They lock up, working some back and forth until Dux grounds the action and targets the arm. Sutter makes the ropes, and they separate. Sutter now lays in strikes and chops, Dux fires back and works over Sutter in the corner. The suplex follows for 2. The shoulder block follows, but Sutter cuts him off with a snap slam. Sutter chokes out Dux with his shirt, taking the heat and covering for 2. Sutter takes time to celebrate, they fight over a suplex with Sutter finally hitting it and covering for 2. Sutter heads up top and leaps off and is caught into a DVD for the double down. Back to their feet and they trade strikes, Dux lays in rapid-fire strikes now and follows with the slam. A big clothesline follows for 2. Sutter now cuts him off with a boot, but Dux hits a Saito suplex for 2. Dux locks on the crab, but Sutter makes the ropes. Sutter now hits a bicycle kick, but Dux follows with strikes. Sutter cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. They exchange counters, and Dux gets a backslide for 2. Back to the crab, and Sutter taps. Tyson Dux defeated Braxton Sutter @ 10:38 via submission [**½] This was a solid opening match, but the work was very one note, as there were not a lot of peaks and valleys, and almost no drama; the work was fine and clean.

Desi Hitsquad (Gursinder Singh & Rohit Raju) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something : The Hitsquad are making their debut, while Deaner & Something feel like discount Briscoe brothers. Cody and Raju start us off. They work some back and forth, Jake tags in and hits a side slam. Cody back in and follows with a slam for 2. Singh tags in, but Cody cuts him off with rights. Jake blows his nose in a rag and rubs it in Singh’s face. Cody dumps Singh to the floor and Cody then gets cut off by Raju, and the Hitsquad works double teams, isolating Cody. They ground the action, and then continue with quick tags. The double teams follow, Jake tries to make the save, but it only leads to more double teams. Cody fights them off and hits clotheslines on both and tags in Jake. He runs wild, he dumps Singh and tosses Raju onto him on the floor. Cody follows with a rough looking suicide dive and Jake follows with a tope onto the pile. Back in and Cody & Jake look to finish off Singh, but Raju makes the save. It breaks down, he tosses Cody and picks up a near fall off of the knee strike. Cody back in and makes the save but Raju pulls him to the floor and posts him. Singh cuts off Jake, hits the suplex back into he ring but Raju pulls a Bobby Heenan, trips him up and holds the legs allowing Singh to fall on top and pick up the pin. Desi Hitsquad defeated Cody Deaner & Jake Something @ 9:02 via pin [**] This was an ok tag match, but it felt disjointed and clunky throughout. Desi Hitsquad has some potential, but need a lot of work.

Idris Abraham vs. Petey Williams vs. Phil Atlas vs. Brent Banks : they all brawl at the bell, and bodies fly to the floor as Petey & Atlas are left. They get some time to work alone, and they work some nice and smooth back and forth. Petey takes control, hitting a superkick and then working the half crab. Abraham backing and Petey cuts him off immediately. Atlas tosses Petey and battles with Banks. Banks and Abraham pick up the pace, Abraham fires up and follows with chops. Banks cuts him off, and clears the ring and connects with a tope onto Abraham. Atlas & Petey brawl in the ring and then Petey hits a RANA to the floor onto Banks. Banks and Atlas back in the ring, and Atlas grounds the action. Abraham & Petey backing and they work a four-way submission spot. Petey gets tossed, it breaks down into the other three brawling. Atlas & Abraham argue over beating on Banks and then work double teams. Abraham tosses Atlas, and covers Banks for 2. Banks hits a desperation suplex, but Atlas back in and cuts him off. Abraham now takes Banks up top, Atlas cuts him off and banks misses the high cross. Petey is back and starts running wild on everyone. Petey teases a double destroyer, but Banks breaks it up. Atlas beats on Abraham in the corner, but Petey attacks, and looks for the destroyer again, but it’s cut of. Abraham now runs wild until Banks cuts him off with a cutter. Petey back in and hits the destroyer on Atlas for the win Petey Williams defeated Idris Abraham, Phil Atlas, and Brent Banks @ 16:00 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with everyone getting some shine until Petey picked up the win.

Trevor Lee vs. Josh Alexander : Lee looks to overpower Alexander to begin, but fails. Alexander grounds the action, Lee battles to his feet and attacks with chops. Lee tries to work the arm, but Alexander cuts him off with chops. Lee powders to he floor and Alexander attacks with kicks and a suicide dive. Back in they go and lee bites Alexander, and then knocks him to the floor. Lee follows with an apron PK, and lee takes control back in the ring. Lee rakes the eyes, and takes time to pose. Lee follows with rights, and then follows with chops. Alexander counters back with the Finlay roll and they trade strikes center ring. Alexander follows with a dropkick, and heads up top. The shoulder block follows for 2. lee grabs the ropes now, and then cuts off Alexander. Lee hits a superman punch and dead lift German for 2. Alexander rushes him to the corner, lays in rights but Lee escapes the tombstone and hits a PK for 2. Alexander fights back with a rack bomb, covering for 2. Lee uses the ref for a distraction and hits the running double stomp for the win. Trevor Lee defeated Josh Alexander @ 10:20 via pin [**¾] This was an overall pretty good match, but far from their best effort. It was really lethargic, with no sense of urgency, and the finish was beyond flat.

Eli Drake vs. Marcus Burke : Burke sort of looks like a Dollar Tree version of Aleister Black. Burke attacks early, working over Drake in the corner. The big boot follows but Drake cuts him off and stuns him off the ropes. Drake controls, and makes the cover for 2. Drake maintains control, catapulting Burke under the ropes. Burke battles back, hitting a springboard high cross for 2. Drake cuts him off with the powerslam, and elbow drop for 2. Drake lays the boots to Burke, but Burke fires up with a clothesline and corner knee strikes. The Saito suplex follows for 2. Drake quickly fires back, suplexing Burke to the buckles and then misses the springboard moonsault, and Burke hits a tiger bomb for 2. Burke up top but Drake crotches him. Drake follows him up and Burke fights him off and knocks him to the mat. Drake pops back up and hits the superplex for 2. Burke counters the gravy train but rake lays him out with a lariat. Drake sends Burke to the apron, but Burke cuts him off and heads up top. The double stomp follows for 2. Drake quickly fires back, but Burke counters the gravy train. Drake rakes the eyes and hits the gravy train for the win. Eli Drake defeated Marcus Burke @ 8:30 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good match, with Drake giving Burke a lot, but it never really got out of second gear.

Moose vs. Alberto el Patron : They brawl at the bell, Patron misses a charge and Moose dropkick him to the floor. Moose follows for some floor brawling. Moose posts Patron, and they brawl into the bleachers. Patron takes a selfie, and they work back into the ring. Patron dropkicks Moose back to the floor and posts him. Patron rolls him back in and Moose stuns Patron off of the ropes and posts him again. Back in and Moose lays the boots to Patron, Patron tries to crotch him on the ropes, but they flub the spot and we’re back to floor brawling. This feels so last and lifeless. Moose hits a running kick, tries anther but Patron cuts him off. After some more floor brawling, Patron rolls Moose back in and covers for 2. Patron works the hanging arm bar in the ropes, and then hits a chop off of the top rope for 2. Patron slaps Moose around, but Moose fires up and hits a head butt. The corner attack follows and then the dropkick. The hesitation dropkick follows for 2. Moose follows with rights and kicks, but Patron flips him off and fires up with a backstabber for 2. Moose counters the arm bar and hits the game changer for 2. They work up top, Patron fights off Moose and traps him in the ropes but Moose pulls him off to counter the double stomp. The spear follows but Patron rolls to the floor. Moose rolls him back in and Patron kicks the ropes into Moose’s balls and hits the double stomp for the win. Alberto el Patron defeated Moose @ 13:14 via pin [**] This was an overall flat, lazy, lifeless, and boring performance here. These two do not work well together and Alberto wanting to play walk and brawl for half of the match didn’t help matters any.

Allie vs. KC Spinelli : Spinelli wants a handshake, Allie agrees and we’re friends to begin. Nope, Spinelli attacks with a cheap shot and they trade strikes until Spinelli bails. Back in and Allie controls, slamming Spinelli to the buckles and following with rights. The running cross body follows for 2. Allie follows with corner attacks, hits the sliding D but Spinelli avoids the superkick and takes control, grounding Allie with strikes. Allie battles back, hitting a Russian leg sweep. Allie misses the corner dropkick and Spinelli follows with elbows, covering for 2. Spinelli continues to work over Allie in the corner, hitting elbow attacks. Allie fires up, but Spinelli slams her to he mat, taking control back and grounding the action. Allie battles back to her feet, hits clotheslines and a code breaker. The corner dropkick follows and Allie covers for 2. Spinelli counters the superkick and hits a clothesline and butterfly suplex for 2. Spinelli heads up top and misses the moonsault. Allie hits the superkick and picks up the win. Allie defeated KC Spinelli @ 7:25 via pin [***] Good back and forth match here as these two continue to work well together. Spinelli was amping up her heel act here, showing more personality than before, and it played well off of Allie. While Spinelli will likely never be pushed to the top, she’s been a really consistent and strong addition to the roster that they should be happy to have around.

Impact Champion Austin Aries vs. Kongo Kong vs. Matt Sydal : Sydal tries to get Aries to work with him, we get stalling and Sydal rolls up Aries for 2. Sydal now wants to work with Kong, but Kong attacks him and tosses him to the floor. Aries now attacks, laying in leg kicks. Kong tosses him aside as Sydal naps on the floor. Aries lays in more leg kicks, but Kong cuts him off with a shoulder block, but misses a splash. Aries locks in the last chancery, Sydal is back, but Aries cuts off the standing moonsault. Kong cuts him off with a head butt, and chokes out Aries in the ropes. Kong maintains control as Sydal takes another nap. Aries fights back with kicks, tries for a high cross, gets caught and slammed to the mat and Kong covers for 2. Kong now works a bear hug, Sydal sneaks back in and attacks. Sydal fires away with kicks, but Kong locks on a bear hug. Aries breaks that up, working back rakes. He tosses Sydal into Kong and Kong now bear hugs them both. They finally escape and double team Kong and dump him to the floor. Aries hits a suicide dive, and Sydal hits meteora back in the ring for 2. Aries hits the rolling elbow, and a neck breaker in the ropes. Aries up top and Kong is back and cuts him off. Sydal joins in and looks for a tower of doom, Aries fights off Kong and Sydal and hits a missile dropkick. Kong hits a Samoan drop on Sydal for 2. Aries battles back with strikes, but Kong cuts him off again. Aries gets caught into a Samoan driver for 2. Kong misses a charge, Aries fires up with elbow strikes and the John Woo dropkick. He hits another and a third. Kong is finally down. Aries takes out Jacobs and locks in last chancery but Sydal makes the save. Sydal up top and the shooting star press connects on Kong but Aries pulls him out. Aries hits Kong with the 450 for the win. Impact champion Austin Aries defeated Kongo Kong and Matt Sydal @ 13:37 via pin [**¼] This was a flat and disappointing main event. It was slow, there was no sense of urgency at all, and Sydal seemingly spent half the match on the floor. It wasn’t bad, just ok, but as a main event, disappointing.

– End Scene.

