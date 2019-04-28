Csonka’s Impact Wrestling: Rebellion Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Wrestling: Rebellion PPV. The show is the latest PPV offering from Impact Wrestling, who has carved out a good history over the past year delivering good to great PPV events. So today, I will break down and preview the show, one where I can see several title changes; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

This opening video for Rebellion will get you INSANELY HYPED for THIS SUNDAY'S PPV in Toronto. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/e6MFzN38os — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 27, 2019

The Rascalz vs. Moose & The North : This feud originally started with Moose invading the Rascalz clubhouse, and kicking the shit out of them because they made fun of him. This led to three singles matches, where Moose beat Trey & Wentz, and then slipped on a banana peel losing to Dez. Then on the go home show, Moose set up a meeting with the Rascalz, proposing a PPV match with them facing he and his new friends. His friends turned out to be The North (Alexander & Page), and the kicked the shit out of the Rascalz. Now I think that this has the potential to be a really good match. The Rascalz are great, Moose has been worked well with them in his singles matches with them, and the North are a great tag team. So now it comes down to who wins. The Rascalz have so much potential to help the tag & X-Divisions, but largely feel underutilized. The company still has hope for Moose as a main event guy, while the North just debuted as a team and really shouldn’t be losing already. The match feels rushed with the North shoehorned in very late, and feels like a match I wouldn’t have booked right now as neither team should really lose here. Hopefully with a smaller card, they get plenty of time to deliver and have a great outing so that the losers aren’t hurt too badly. WINNER: Moose & The North

Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim : This has potential to be a great match based off of talent alone as long as the booking doesn’t get in the way. Alleged attitude issues aside with Tessa, she’s been a strong and consistent performer with Impact and feels like a star. I also like that it sidetracks her from the title for a while. While I have great respect for what Gail Kim has done for TNA/Impact in terms of building the knockouts division, I do really dislike that they are going back to her here as it feels as if they have finally just found life without her. If the goal is to bring her back and put Tessa over, and that should be the goal here, then that’s fine. I fear that they will drag this feud along for too long, when Tessa winning over the company legend and properly building to a big Summer PPV match & program with Jordynne Grace would be my plan. WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace : Taya became the champion after a good feud with Tessa, which has included her from going from happy go lucky babyface to heel with her shit head of a husband, Johnny Impact. Not only has it been an attitude change, but she’s resorted to things Tessa used to do, like walk out with the title and taking a countout loss. Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace has been beating everyone put in front of her, including former champions Madison Rayne & Tessa Blanchard. Grace feels destined to become champion sooner rather than later, with her and Tessa leading the way as the alphas and putting together a long running feud over the championship. I think we’re in store for many title changes on this show, starting with this match. WINNER: Jordynne Grace

Champion Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan : The Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan feud has been built up well, with the story being that Sami was the one that took in Swann following the death of his parents, essentially raising him and supporting him, And now that they were together in Impact, Sami felt it was time for Swann to pay the piper, and repay his debut by joining oVe. Swann of course refused, leading to Sami & oVe trying to make Swann’s life, along with the lives of his friends, a living hell. This also left the door open for oVe to bring in former Sami minion from MLW, Mad Man Fulton. Sami & the Crists have been good and consistent performers for the company, but there’s been a lot of failure as of late, and it feels like the group needs a major win here, and Sami wining the X-Division title would fit the bill. WINNER: Sami Callihan

Champions The Lucha Bros vs. LAX : The feud between The Lucha Bros and LAX has also been booked well, first starting as a sportsmanlike battle, things slowly becoming personal, and then LAX losing the titles and of course wanting them back. That’s where things got nasty, as Konnan predicted, and the fighting started. But it wasn’t just fighting; it became nasty and filled with emotion and most importantly, disrespect. With the Luchas not willing to give out tag title rematches, LAX attacked and ripped off their masks. This has led to weeks of attacks & brawling as both teams look for an advantage heading into this full metal mayhem match. These two teams have already put together a collection of very good to great matches, so following the build, the addition of the stipulation, and their PPV track record, this certainly has show stealing potential. I think LAX takes the gold back here. WINNER: LAX

Champion Johnny Impact vs. Cage : I can easily see all titles changing hands ahead of this match, but this is where things get tricky. If Taya loses her title, it almost feels too soon to take the titles off of the power couple. Plus it feels like we’re just scratching the surface with Impact as the heel champion. But on the other hand, do they want to book cage as a failing challenger again, leading to the possible Lex Luger syndrome of close but not good enough. It’s an odd situation, it feels time to crown Cage, but at the same time too soon to take the title off Impact. Also, while I think that the Impact heel turn on Cage and feud have been well done. I also think that these two are in desperate need of having a great match here. Nothing they’ve done has been bad by any means, but if they’re going to be the top guys, they need to deliver as such. I can see a title change, since Impact has an X-Division title shot in his pocket from United We Stand, and the feeling that Cage really needs the big win here. Hopefully they can deliver a great match, and that the inclusion of Lance Storm as special referee will not lead to overbooking. WINNER: Cage

