Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.22.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trevor Lee defeated Fallah Bahh @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: X-Division Champion Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju @ 11:30 via pin [**¾]

– Knockouts Title Match: Champion Allie defeated Sienna @ 3:58 via pin [**¾]

– Monster’s Ball Match: Kongo Kong defeated Abyss @ 12:20 via pin [*½]

Alberto El Patron Talks : Impact ends their run of starting off with a match with an Alberto promo, hyping his upcoming title match with Austin Aries at Redemption. Austin Ares arrives, carrying his various belts, makes his way to the ring. Aries isn’t impressed with Alberto’s clapping. He says they really aren’t all that different. They’ve been around the world, won championships, love wrestling, and competed against the best. But he’s the realest man in all of wrestling; he’s the truth. He knows Alberto is full of shit. Alberto has his shot on April 22nd. Alberto says Aries has something to prove, he has to beat him to be the real champion, and Alberto wants his redemption. Aries cuts him off and says they both have a chip on their shoulders, and he will beat Alberto. Alberto says the title is really his and he will win it back. Alberto leaves and Aries still has more to say. He says to play Alberto’s music for him. Aries says to enjoy it, because after Redemption, he will still be champion. This was a fine promo hyping the PPV main event, but didn’t exactly break any new ground.

Trevor Lee vs. Fallah Bahh : Konley is out with Lee. The crowd loves Bahh. Bahh knocks Lee on his ass to begin. Lee attacks with strikes and kicks, but Bahh hits a shoulder tackle and then stomps on Lee. Lee picks up the pace and Lee misses a cross body and rolls to the floor. Lee follows with a PK and Konley slams Bahh to the steps. Bahh back in, and Lee follows with rights and a knee drop. He grounds the things, lays in elbows and covers for 2. Lee lays in more kicks, Bahh fires up and counters the sunset flip by sitting on Lee. Bahh lays in strikes, but Lee tries to run and Bahh pulls he and Konley in and hits the steamroller. The Samoan drop follows for 2. Bahh looks for the banzai splash, but Lee cuts him off. Lee takes the ref, Konley hits Bahh and Lee slams Bahh off the ropes for the win. Trevor Lee defeated Fallah Bahh @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was an ok match, with Lee winning via heel shenanigans to get some momentum back.

– Sami Callihan stalks Eddie Edwards wife at her hotel.

– Petey talks about tonight’s Feast or Fired reveal, and is willing to risk his job for an opportunity.

X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Rohit Raju : Spiritual Advisor Josh Mathews is out with Sydal. They lock up to begin. Sydal looks to outwrestle Raju early on, and grounds the action. Raju escapes and picks up the pace, taking Sydal down and covering for 2. Sydal cuts him off with a spin kick, and then follows with kicks. He applies the Muta lock, continuing to control. Raju escapes, follows with strikes and hits a neck breaker for 2. Post break, and Sydal cuts off Raju and hits the standing moonsault for 2. They trade kicks; Raju sweeps the leg and follows with corner attacks, covering for 2. Raju continues to attack with strikes, and gets another cover for 2. Sydal follows with a head kick, covering for 2. They trade strikes and kicks again, but Sydal hits a German for 2. Sydal up top now, the shooting star is cut off. Raju follows him up, but Sydal hits a sunset bomb. The hooting star press finishes it. X-Division Champion Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju @ 11:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Raju getting to look competitive, which is good for him, but not for Sydal. Unfortunately the match had no real sense of urgency and the crowd was largely dead. The main issue is that you do the big reveal last week with Mathews, and then have Sydal working too evenly with a guy who is basically a job guy right now. One week later there is nothing special with Sydal, just a wacky mask and Mathews pacing around ringside.

– Moose comments on the feast or fired reveal later tonight, he wants the world title shot, promising to be a world champion in 2018.

– El Drake comments on the feast or fired reveal later tonight, he’s been fired before. He’s been a champion here after he got fired from another company. If you strike him down he’ll comeback even stronger.

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Allie vs. Sienna : Sienna attacks before the bell and beats the shit out of Allie. She works her over in the corner, and stomps on her. Allie avoids a charge and fires back with the sliding d. She hits a second, but Sienna cuts off the third. Sienna catches a high cross and hits a sack of shit slam, covering for 2. Sienna chokes out Allie, but Allie battles back and hits a back stabber. Sienna misses a charge; Allie follows with strikes and a dropkick. The superkick and code breaker follows for 2. Sienna then decapitates her with a rolling lariat for 2. Allie counters AK47, and hits the superkick for the win. Champion Allie defeated Sienna @ 3:58 via pin [**¾] This was a good and dominating win for Allie, overcoming her former nemesis and standing tall. Unfortunately for Allie, a new challenger has arrived in Su Yung. Overall the match and post match was a good segment.

– Post match, Braxton Sutter arrives and says he’s trying to figure out some things in life. He says he loves Allie and that she’s doing well and looks great. He proposes that they spend the rest of their lives together. IT’S A TRAP as Su Yung arrives and attacks Allie, laying her out with the panic switch.

– EC3 comments on the feast or fired reveal later tonight, with people walking through saying that he’s getting fired, which was a tremendous running gag all things considered.

– Eddie Edwards rushed to his hotel to protect his wife from oVe.

– We get highlights from a Mick Foley vs. Abyss monster’s ball match.

– Eddie Edwards arrives at the hotel, makes it to his room and Alisha is fine, she was just sleeping. Eddie searches the room, but no one else was there. He leaves, but bumps into the maid, which was Sami in drag, and they brawl. Alisha called the police.

– Next up is a video package hyping tonight’s Monster’s Ball match.

Monster’s Ball Match: Abyss vs. Kongo Kong : Jimmy Jacobs & Father Jim Mitchell are at ringside. They trade strikes to begin, and Kong then charges him and knocks him down. Kong takes control, hitting corner splashes and choking out Abyss. Abyss avoids a charge and knocks Kong to the floor with a trashcan shot. Post break, and Kong has a table set up in the corner. Kong up top and Abyss cuts him off, slamming him to the mat. Abyss gets his bag of tacks, and spills then out on the mat. Jacobs attacks Abyss with a kendo stick and Abyss goes after him but Mitchell has Janice and Jacobs runs into the ring. Abyss attacks, but Kong saves him, and Kong chokeslams Abyss into the tacks. The cover gets 2. Kong sets up a table now, lays Abyss on the table and heads up top. Abyss cuts him of and powerbombs Kong through the table. The cover gets 2. Abyss now gets a barbed wire board, and then gets Janice. He misses and Kong chokeslams him onto the barbed wire board. The top rope splash connects and Abyss is done. Kongo Kong defeated Abyss @ 12:20 via pin [*½] This was really rough and it appeared that Abyss is still really banged up and had issues getting through it as he was very slow. But while he was slow and this was far from great, he took all the bumps he needed to in order to put over Kong as the new monster, so they accomplished their goal here. Abyss is honestly better off working in his backstage capacity these days, as he’s gone through a lot for the company during his career.

THE FEAST OR FIRED REVEAL : Borash hosts the feast or fired ceremony, which looks to be his final appearance. They open the cases… Drake is pissed he got the tag title case, which was supposed to lead to he and Adonis challenging for the titles, but Adonis is gone. Petey is happy with the X-Division title shot. Moose & EC3 open their cases at the same time. EC3 is confident that Moose will be fired, and they open their cases. Moose gets the world title shot and EC3 is fired, I’m shocked.

* Elli Drake: Tag Team Title Shot

* Petey Williams: X-Division Title Shot

* EC3: Fired

* Moose: World Title Shot

Moose says 2018 will be his year. EC3 claims the case isn’t his, and that it belongs to Ishimori. He refuses to open the case. He says no one will make him open the case. Borash opens it to reveal that EC3 is fired. Borash wishes him luck and EC3 says this has to be a joke. EC3 refuses to believe he’s done, and runs down the feast or fired concept. He says he carried the company for 4-years, and will not be fired by a briefcase, and beat all of the TNA hall of famers. He’s the hardcore American icon, and the best guy here, there, and every where. He’s a Carter, and this company needs him. he gave this company every thing, but will accept this, and that sometimes being fired lights a spark and takes you to greatness. He shakes hands with Borash and then attacks him! He beats him down with the case, but Cage arrives. Cage faces Lashley next week. Cage kills him with a lariat and Steiner screwdriver and stands tall. That’ll work to write out both EC3 & Borash.

