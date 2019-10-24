Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 10.19.19

– Faby Apache vs. Alisha Edwards @ 4:30 via submission [**]

– From Bound for Glory 2011: Champion Kurt Angle defeated Bobby Roode @ 14:36 via pin [***½]

– From Impact Wrestling 10.18.19: Rich Swann defeated Josh Alexander & Rhino @ 6:30 via pin [**½]

Faby Apache vs. Alisha Edwards : Faby attacks right away, off the ropes and the shoulder tackle follows. Alisha hits ahead scissors and cradles her for 2. Faby cuts her off and they trade strikes and Faby works her over in the corner. The suplex follows and Faby then attacks the leg. She follows with kicks, and beats down Alisha. Alisha fires back, trips Faby to the buckles and hits the corner dropkick. Faby hits a superkick, but Alisha follows with a clothesline for 2. Faby fires back, but Alisha cradles her for 2. The complete shot follows for 2. Alisha drops the kneepad and Faby cuts her off and attacks the knee. The deathlock into and STF follows and Alisha taps. Faby Apache vs. Alisha Edwards @ 4:30 via submission [**] This was short and ok overall.

– We go around the ring with Gabby Loren questioning Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer is sporting a sweet Muta shirt. He puts over Vegas as a great wrestling town. He also loves Australia, and loves the passion of wrestling fans. He doesn’t block people on social media. He doesn’t know what he would do if he wasn’t a wrestler, and has been on TV for 27 years in some capacity. He loves sharing his knowledge, and says things have changed a lot in 2019, but hates people playing the veteran card and demanding respect without earning it. He hates people calling each other out on social media. Dreamer’s favorite movies are Rocky, Jaws, & The Godfather because they hold up so well. He cried at Toy Story 3. He’s been blessed throughout his career, and loves his life.

Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Roode : This was the night that Bobby Roode was supposed to win the world tile, but Hulk Hogan got in Eric Bischoff’s ear and convinced him that Roode wasn’t the guy, brother, and that it would be better to run long term with Angle. This, despite the fact that the company had done a great job of building up Roode through the Bound for Glory series, and Angle was a walking M*A*S*H unit in need of time off, and they went with Angle to retain. Despite the fact that Angle could barely walk and the finish came off as a disappointment and was really flat, they had a very good match, but not a biggest PPV of the year great PV main event. The saving grace from this is that the company LUCKED into what happened next. The following Impact, James Storm won the championship in quick fashion, and then after that, Roode turned heel on him. Bischoff will claim that they masterminded this, but the lucked into Roode developing into a great heel, with a great babyface foil in Storm to chase him. During that build, Austin Aries built up to n X-Division title win, cashed in on and beat Roode to win the title and Roode and Storm had a hell of a blow off match at BFG 2012. It all ended up well, but don’t buy the story that it was the plan all along, they got lucky and it all worked out well. Champion Kurt Angle defeated Bobby Roode @ 14:36 via pin [***½]

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander vs. Rhino : Mack, Page, & RVD are at ringside. They brawl to begin, Rhino takes early control until Alexander cuts him off. Swann joins in and hits a RANA and dropkick. Alexander cuts him off and dumps him. Rhino attacks with strikes, elbows and a head butt. Alexander fires back and hits the missile dropkick for 2. He follows with body shots, lays the boots to Rhino and talks shit to RVD. The back elbow follows for 2. Swann is taking a nap somewhere as Alexander works over Rhino. He grounds the action, Rhino fires back and Alexander quickly cuts him off. Swann back in and Alexander takes him up top, and Rhino joins in and we get a tower of doom. Rhino follows with back elbows, Alexander fires back and hits the rolling elbow. Swann hits an enziguri and RANA, and page distracts him. Mack takes him out as Swann follows with kicks on Alexander. Alexander backdrops him onto Mack, Page, & RVD. Gore by Rhino and Page pulls out the ref. Swann hits the 450 for the win. Rich Swann defeated Josh Alexander & Rhino @ 6:30 via pin [**½] This was solid but terribly rushed and the layout wasn’t very effective. It ended up as ok build for the PPV match.

