Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 2.24.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– oVe defeated TECH @ 3:15 via pin [*]

– From TNA Sacrifice 2014 – I Quit Match: Gunner defeated James Storm @ 19:00 [***½]

– From Impact (2.22.18): Johnny Impact defeated EC3 @ 18:15 via pin [***¼]

oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) vs. TECH : Jake attacks right way, hits a superkick and lays in the boots to the smaller TECH member. Double teams follow by oVe, and then Dave controls, tossing him to the floor. Sami rolls him back in, and Dave covers for 2. Jake back in as oVe continues to dominate. They isolate the action, working quick tags. Small TECH guy fights back, but gets cut of and the double stomp and tombstone finishes it. oVe defeated TECH @ 3:15 via pin [*] SQUASH

– We now go Around the Ring with Josh Mathews interviewing Moose. Moose talks about his college care in Syracuse, which he really enjoyed. Moose doesn’t really follow football anymore, and says he played with Gronk his rookie year and spent 7 years in the NFL. He liked his time in Atlanta the most, and played every position on the offensive line. He feels he’s the best big man in wrestling right now, and 2018 will be his year. Growing up he loved Flair, Hall, and Mysterio. He loves to game, but hasn’t had much time to do so. His first love was basketball, and feels he was better at it than at football.

James Storm vs. Gunner : They talk some trash to begin and both fire away with rights. Gunner then tosses Storm across the ring, hits a clothesline and follows with rights. Storm back with a right, sends Gunner to the ropes and clotheslines him to the floor. A barricade falls on Gunner, so Storm stomps away on it. Storm is moving furniture here as he moves the steps around. Big rights by Storm, tries to slam Gunner to the steps, counter by Gunner and they trade rights ringside and then Gunner slams Storm into the steps. Gunner then runs up the steps and hits a clothesline onto Storm, and now looks under the ring for toys. He stops, tosses Storm back into the ring, and then finds a trashcan full of weapons. As Gunner enters the ring, Storm kicks the ropes into his balls, which has to suck. Storm hits a hangman’s stunner on Gunner, but Gunner refuses to quit. Storm now chokes out Gunner in the ropes, but he refuses to quit. Storm grabs chairs from under the ring. Nails Gunner in the gut and then the back with the chair, Gunner refuses to quit. Storm with knee strikes to Gunner and then a clothesline follows. Storm grabs a cookie sheet and hits Gunner and tells him to quit before choking him out in the corner. A whip to the corner, boot by Storm, but Gunner fires back with a clothesline. High knee by Gunner follows, he grabs a trashcan lid and hits Storm repeatedly in the head. Storm has one and they just trade shots center ring, and then Gunner hits Storm with the trashcan. Gunner up top, flying head butt connects. Storm refuses to quit. Gunner charges Storm, who side steps him and Gunner hits the steel post. Storm then kicks Gunner in the head, sending him into the post. Storm climbs the steps on the floor and pulls Gunner out and hits the hangman’s DDT. Gunner won’t quit as we get one more time chants. Back into the ring they go, Storm has the old beer bottle and looks to end things. Storm sets for the kill shot, and then levels Gunner with the beer bottle shot. One more beer chants follows. Gunner refuses to give up and is busted open. Mounted rights by Storm now, and then locks in a Boston crab. Gunner keeps refusing to quit. He crawls to the ropes and keeps saying no and will not quit. Storm tosses down the ref and then chokes him out with the boot. He steals his belt and starts to whip Gunner. Gunner struggles to his feet and refuses to quit. Storm repeatedly whips him in the ropes, and Gunner will not quit saying PISS OFF. Last call superkick by Storm follows and Gunner is down. Gunner says NEVER repeatedly when asked if he quits. Storm has a piece of the beer bottle, tries to use it, but then low blows Gunner. Storm wipes the blood on his chest and slams Gunner to the buckle. Gunner gets to his feet and Storm slams him to another buckle, but Gunner fires up and refuses to quit. He slams his own head off the buckles and clotheslines Storm. Knee in the corner, F5 follows and both men are down. Storm refuses to quit, so Gunner with another F5. Then a third F5. Storm refuses to quit. Tenay says it is called Hanger 18. Gunner sets up some chairs in the middle of the ring as Storm crawls to a corner. Rights by Gunner follow, sets Storm up top, superplex try, they trade rights and Gunner to the mat. He hits Storm with a cookie sheet, and pulls in the barricade. He sets it up on the chairs and has something bad planned for Storm. Gunner climbs up with Storm again, SUPERPLEX onto the barricade! BOTH men are down. Gunner now gets a piece of glass and pulls the old Tully/Magnum TA deal, demanding that Storm quit. He drives it into his head and Storm screams I QUIT. Gunner defeated James Storm @ 19:00 [***½] This was a very good match, Storm was rolling as a great heel here and Gunner was really improving at the time. The match featured good work from both, including the violence and blood that many wanted, but it lacked the crowd reaction/investment that their Lockdown match had, which is unfortunate. In front of a different crowd, it’s a different and better match.

Johnny Impact vs. EC3 w/Tyrus : they work a really fun, back and forth, opening stretch. It’s pretty even until EC3 misses a 2nd rope elbow drop. Impact takes control until EC3 knocks him to the floor and follows with a running knee lift. Post break, and EC3 is still in control. Back in the ring and EC3keeps Impact grounded, maintaining control with ease. EC3 spikes Impact with a DDT, but he pops up and hits a leg lariat. Impact now fires up with strikes, and then clotheslines. Another leg lariat and standing shooting star press connects for 2. EC3 avoids starship pain into a roll up for 2 and then a single armed powerbomb for 2 again. Impact counters the TKO, but EC3 runs into the Spanish fly for 2. Impact looks for starship pain again, Tyrus distracts him and EC3 cuts him off and follows him up top. They trade strikes, and EC3 hits the TKO off the ropes and gets a good near fall. The one percenter is countered, Tyrus then trips up Impact and EC3cradles him with the ropes for 2 and a good play off of last week. EC3 now hits the flatliner, but Impact fires up with a flurry of strikes. The sliding snap German follows. Impact heads up top and Tyrus trips him up and EC3 hits the one percenter, which gets 2. EC3 argues with Tyrus, shoves him, and Tyrus shoves him back. Tyrus leaves and the relationship is over again. Impact hits moonlight drive and starship pain for the win. Johnny Impact defeated EC3 @ 18:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good match to close out the show, they worked well together, and Impact came away looking like the undisputed #1 contender. The only thing I didn’t like was that it felt like, to me, like there was too much focus on the EC3/Tyrus split, which I felt overshadowed the finish a bit.

