Csonka’s Impact Xplosion Review 3.10.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Homicide vs. Jon Cruz @ 5:10 via pin [**]

– From Impact (3.08.18): Champion Austin Aries defeated Johnny Impact @ 18:09 via pin [***¾]

Homicide vs. Jon Cruz : Homicide attacks right away, laying in strikes and following with a slam. Cruz battles back with arm drags, but Homicide cuts him off with a back breaker. He follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Cruz dropkicks Homicide to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Homicide then takes his head off with a lariat. Homicide works him over on the floor, slamming him to the steps. Back in and Homicide follows with uppercuts, and then a bridging t-bone suplex for 2. Homicide takes him up top Cruz fights him off and tosses him to the mat. He follows with a clothesline and superkick, the charging knee follow and Cruz heads up top and misses the senton, Homicide hits the sitout powerbomb follows for 2.Cruz counters the gringo killer, and hits an enziguri and cutter for 2.Cruz posts himself, Homicide hits a sloppy gringo killer (Cruz sandbagged him) for the win. Homicide vs. Jon Cruz @ 5:10 via pin [**] This was an ok match, Homicide looked good, but Cruz was a bit off, including on the finish.

– We now go Around the Ring with Josh Mathews interviewing Austin Aries. They are again walking around backstage. Aries is glad to be back, and puts over his time in the company under the previous regimes. He says there were good and bad times, but feels the company is in a good place right now. He knows that there is a lot of work to do, but he believes in the company and thinks they are doing business the right way. They discuss the decision to “spoil” his title win, which he says would have gotten out anyway and that they needed to capitalize on the news. He hopes it created a positive buzz. Ideally you run live and give surprises, but social media has changed the game. He feels we’re on the cusp of a new wrestling boom. He hypes the book he wrote, and has been vegetarian for 17-years and vegan for 7.

– We go back to TNA Destination X 2011 for the X-Division Title Number One Contender’s Ultimate X Match with Alex Shelley vs. Shannon Moore vs. Amazing Red vs. Robbie E. It was a good *** match that went about 11-minutes.

World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact : They work a fast paced opening stretch, with Impact gaining early control. Impact looks to work the arm, but Aries works a slick escape and pick sup the pace. The arm drag follows, and then the dropkick connects. Aries stuns Impact over the ropes Randy Savage style and heads to he floor. Post break, and Impact has taken over, hitting an elbow drop for 2. Aries cuts off Impact with a boot, but Impact cuts him off with a backwards slam and corkscrew leg drop for 2. Impact takes Aries to the corner and then follows with a backbreaker and Russian leg sweep for 2. Aries now misses a charge, and Impact hits an enziguri but as he goes to springboard in, Aries trips him up to cut him off. Aries now hits the double sledge to the floor. Back in and Aries hits the senton atomico, and elbow drop, covering for 2. Aries hits a snap mare and elbow to the back, covering for 2. Impact cuts off the heads scissors and follows with the sliding German. The double springboard disaster kick connects and Impact covers for 2. Aries now fires back with chops, but Impact hits a leg lariat and running shooting star press for 2. Aries avoids a running kick and locks on the last chancery. Impact makes the ropes. Impact fights off the brainbuster, and sets Aries up top. Impact follows him up, Aries shoves him off, but Impact hits a spin kick. Impact follows with the Spanish fly for a good near fall. Impact heads up top and rolls through on the elbow. Aries cuts him off, and hits strikes and Impact cuts him off with an enziguri. To the apron they go, and Aries hits an apron DVD! Back in and Aries hits a neck breaker in the ropes. Aries goes for the John Woo, but Impact cuts him off with a kick and running knee. Starship pain misses, and Aries sends him to the buckles. JOHN WOOOOOOOO dropkick by Aries, BRAINBUSTER! That’s that. Champion Austin Aries defeated Johnny Impact @ 18:09 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, and for their first match, they certainly delivered. The action was good, they mixed in some really good near falls, and had an overall hot closing stretch to finish things off. Most importantly, there was no bullshit, just two guys fighting for the title, and a clean finish with a post match to set up Aries’ next challenger.

