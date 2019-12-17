Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 12.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ACH & King Mo defeated Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil @ 10:37 via submission [***]

– Opera Cup Match: Timothy Thatcher defeated Richard Holiday @ 10:11 via submission [***]

– Opera Cup Match: Brian Pillman Jr defeated TJP @ 13:21 via pin [***¼]

– Those young rabble rousers Injustice (Kotto Brazil, Jordan Oliver, and Myron Reed) are in the ring causing trouble and get their mics taken away from them. King Mo is scheduled to wrestle but Injustice is still in the ring and they want to know why they are not in the Opera Cup (they’re just alternates). They try to have a sit in, but King Mo arrives and Injustice plans to TRY and take him out, and that’s when ACH arrives to side with King Mo and we have a match. ATT’s Dan Lambert joins commentary.

ACH & King Mo vs. Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil : Injustice attacks and we’re underway. They isolate ACH, but he quickly runs them together and hits a dropkick on Kotto. One for Oliver follows and Mo tags in. Double teams follow as Mo starts throwing leg kicks. He grounds Kotto, but he makes the ropes. ACH tags back in and lays the boots to Kotto, follows with chops but Kotto hits a RANA and dropkick. Double teams follow as they take ACH to the floor. Back in and Oliver tags in. ACH fires back, but they beat him down. ACH fires back again, but he’s cut off with quick tags and double teams. Kotto knocks Mo to the floor, and grounds ACH. Kotto works the sharpshooter, and ACH makes the ropes. Oliver back in and he delivers chops. ACH fires back, hits a lariat and tags in Mo. Mo runs wild on Injustice, just tossing people around until double teams cut him off. The double spear connects and ACH tags in. he follows with strikes on both, kicks and a dropkick. Mo joins him and double teams connect as the doctor bomb and heel hook finishes Kotto. ACH & King Mo defeated Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil @ 10:37 via submission [***] Good opener with ACH & Mo looking like a fun pairing. They all worked hard, Mo has a great presence and so far they are putting him into position to succeed. ACH & King Mo look to be a great pairing with a long future ahead of them here in MLW, pals for life, potential tag team for years to come. Nothing can stop them. But seriously, I hope that ACH finds what he wants out of life, this match showed he still has a lot to offer in wrestling, but that just doesn’t seem to be what he wants or needs right now.

– They hype the Opera Cup.

– Gino Medina is seen talking to Konnan in the stairway.

– The Dynasty has a Chanukah/Christmas gift exchange, Hammerstone gives Holiday a special “not even on the market yet” set of air pods, while Holiday gives MJF a “Mini-Max,” which MJF calls shit so Hammerstone gets rid of the mini-me.

– We get a video, hyping the history of the Opera Cup.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holiday : They lockup and separate. Lockup again, they work to the ropes and Thatcher hits an enziguri and covers for 2. He grounds Holiday, follows with knee strikes but Holiday cuts him off with the twister suplex. He follows with kicks, a back elbow and chops. Thatcher cuts him off with the half crab, Holiday counters but Thatcher transitions to an ankle lock. Holiday escapes and cradles him for 2. Holiday grounds things, stomping away at Thatcher, and elbow drops follow for 2. The slam follows and he then misses an elbow drop. Thatcher fires back, delivering uppercuts and clubbing strikes. Holiday cuts him off with a back elbow for 2. They trade, DDT by Holiday and that gets 2. Thatcher rushes him to the corner, follows with uppercuts and Holiday hits a backbreaker and spinebuster for 2. Thatcher fights off the market crash, follows with slaps and rolls into a butterfly suplex for 2. Holiday fires back and Thatcher answers, takes him up top and Holiday counters the superplex into the twister for 2. Thatcher quickly arm bars him for the win. Timothy Thatcher defeated Richard Holiday @ 10:11 via submission [***] Good match, I was really worried about a severe styles clash in this one, and while Thatcher won, Holiday really got to shine in a singles setting here.

– Salina de la Renta refuses to be interviewed, sees Gino Medina and leaves.

– Mance Warner He tells Jimmy Havoc they were supposed to have a Taipei Death Match, “but you couldn’t do it.” He wants an eye for an eye. He will put a mask on his head and Jimmy will put a mask on their head and they won’t be able to see shit. He doesn’t need any eyes, and he will knock Jimbo out cold in their Prince of Darkness Death Match.

– We get a video from the Von Erichs in Hawaii. Marshall says when Tom Lawlor was the champion, he had a target on his back and they were with him to fight against Contra. But now, Tom has turned his back on them. Tom thought they wanted the title, but Ross says Tom talked about loyalty and respect and then he turned on them. Marshall says he wants to know why this happened. Kevin says it did them a favor, and that it is about money to Lawlor.

– Josef Samael says Ikuro Kwon has been dispatched to Japan for a special mission, and that CONTRA soldiers are rising all over the world.

– Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman, and Shigehiro Irie) have a message for CONTRA Unit ahead of their six-man tag in the next few weeks. CIMA said they will destroy them in Japanese style.

Brian Pillman Jr vs. TJP : They lockup and work into counters as TJP grounds him with a head scissors. Pillman works into counters, and follows with a kick to the face. He grounds things, TJP counters out and Pillman is completely confused. TJP takes him down, Pillman tries the same escape but fails. They pick up the pace and work into a stalemate. Lockup and to the ropes they go. TJP follows with uppercuts and Pillman answers with chops, TJP dumps hi to the floor, follows with the wrecking ball dropkick and back in, the backbreaker gets 1. TJP works for covers but Pillman keeps bridging up, eats kicks and TJP locks in the sharpshooter. He transitions to a Muta lock, and Pillman counters out. TJP quickly ties him up on the mat, Pillman escapes, fires back and TJP follow with the octopus hold. Pillman counters into a stretch muffler, but TJP cradles him for 2. The Pentagon arm snap spot follows, and the belly to back suplex connects. TJP up top and misses the senton, Pillman fires up with strikes and chops. The snap slam follows for 2. TJP fights off the neck breaker, hits a tornado DDT and both men are down. Back to the feet, Pillman is cut off with a superkick and then fires back, heads up top and TJP pops up with him, Pillman fights him off, but TJP keeps fighting and hits the superplex, and rolls into a brainbuster for 2. The head kick follows for 2. Heel hook by TJP, transitions to the Regal stretch but Pillman makes the ropes. TJP follows with kicks, Pillman fires back and they trade. TJP hits a Saito suplex, but Pillman counters the detonation kick with a kamigoye and wrist clutch neck breaker for the win. Brian Pillman Jr defeated TJP @ 13:21 via pin [***¼] This was a good match and a smart pairing to place Pillman with such a strong veteran as TJP. TJP led a really smart match here, and to his credit, Pillman really put in one of his better and more complete performances to date here. Good stuff.

