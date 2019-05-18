Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 5) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sho defeated Taka Michinoku @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Marty Scurll defeated Tiger Mask @ 13:00 via pin [**½]

– Taiji Ishimori defeated Titan @ 11:45 via pin [***]

– Dragon Lee defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 10:00 via pin [***½]

– Shingo defeated Kanemaru @ 15:30 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Sho vs. Taka Michinoku : Taichi is at ringside. They lock up, working to the ropes and Taka gives us a clean break. Taka grounds the action, and starts targeting the injured arm of Sho. Sho tries to fire back, but Taka cuts him off and continues to focus on the arm. Sho makes the ropes, but Taka follows with a knee strike. Sho slowly battles back, hits a suplex and follows with a spear for 2. Taka looks for the crossface, but Sho makes the ropes and follows with Germans. The lariat follows but Taka fights off shock arrow and the knee strike gets 2. The crossface follows, and Sho makes the ropes. Sho fights off the Michinoku driver, but Taka gets the crossface again. Sho fight and makes the ropes. Sho then transitions into an arm bar, starts cranking on the arm and follows with a backstabber. Taka makes the ropes, they trade knee strikes and Taka scores with a superkick for 2. Clotheslines by Sho, and then the big lariat gets 2. Shock arrow finishes it. Sho defeated Taka Michinoku @ 10:00 via pin [***] Sho finally gets on the board in a good and competitive match. I would have liked a quicker and more dominant win from Sho here, but it was enjoyable with Taka playing the crafty vet.

Marty Scurll vs. Tiger Mask : Brody King is at ringside. They shake hands and here we go as they lock up and work to the ropes. Scurll works into counters and grounds things, and they work to the ropes again. They break clean. Scurll looks to work the am, but Tiger counters out. Scurll then snaps the fingers and grounds things. He starts targeting the hand and wrist, as they work to the floor and traps his hand in the turnbuckle. He follows with chops and then misses and hits the post, Tiger then misses a kick, hitting the post with the previously injured knee. Scurll follows with the apron superkick, but Tiger makes it back in. He cuts off Scurll with a back breaker, and then a cradle for 2 as he rolls into a knee bar but Scurll makes the ropes. Tiger lays in kicks, but Scurll fights off the tiger driver and gets a cradle for 2. They trade kicks, and Scurll follows with a lariat for 2. He snaps the fingers and attacks the hand. Tiger fights and makes the ropes. Scurll follows with chops but Tiger cuts him off with the tombstone and tiger driver for 2. He takes Scurll up top, follows, and hits the superplex for 2. Tiger transitions into a kimura and then an arm bar but Scurll makes the ropes. Scurll locks on the chicken wing, but Tiger escapes and gets the back slide for 2.Black plague finishes it. Marty Scurll defeated Tiger Mask @ 13:00 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, but felt flat overall.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Titan : They lock up, working into counters and Ishimori starts to target the arm. Titan escapes, they pick up the pace and Titan hits a RANA but Ishimori pulls him to the floor and slams him off the apron. Ishimori follows with rights, and back in, covers for 2. Ishimori takes him up top and attacks the mask, and then pulls him down and follows with kicks. Ishimori back to the mask, grounding Titan as he chokes him out. Ishimori now chokes him out in the ropes, and then grounds the action. He follows with chops and a clothesline, but Titan battles back with a high cross and dropkick. They spill to the floor and Titan hits a back breaker. He follows with kicks, and rolls him back in. Titan follows with kicks and a slam. He heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. Ishimori picks up the pace, hits the seated senton and covers for 2. The enziguri and sliding German follows and he covers for 2. They trade chops, and Titan connects with a head kick for 2. Titan rolls into an arm bar, but Ishimori powers out into a buckle bomb. Titan follows with a dropkick, covering for 2. Titan locks in Titan-X but Ishimori counters out and follows with a lariat for 2. Bloody cross finishes it. Taiji Ishimori defeated Titan @ 11:45 via pin [***] This was good overall and the execution was fine, but it largely felt like a night off/play the hits match for Ishimori, who is reportedly banged up following his last match.

Dragon Lee vs. Jonathan Gresham : They shake hands and lock up, working into counters, and then to the ropes. Gresham with slick counters and follows with arm drags. Gresham then grounds the action, looking for covers and follows with a crucifix and arm drags. He connects with a hammerlock slam, and follows with a kimura. They trade arm drags until Lee hits an STO. Gresham quickly goes back to attacking the arm, but Lee fires back with kicks and the corner dropkick. Gresham quickly goes back to attacking the arm to slow Lee, they trade strikes and kicks and Gresham is down, but counters back with a cradle for a good near fall. Lee counters the cradle into a Gotch lift and powerbomb for 2. German by Gresham and then the moonsault press follows. Gresham goes back after the am and cradles Lee for 2. Gresham is a fucking surgeon in there as he locks on the octopus hold. Lee counters out but Gresham counters desnucadora into a cradle for 2. Knee strike by Lee, and desnucadora finishes it. Dragon Lee defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 10:00 via pin [***½] This was shorter than expected, but still very good, and while he lost, felt like a showcase match as Gresham largely dominated the champion.

Shingo vs. Kanemaru : Shingo runs wild early, they work to the floor and he follows with chops. Kanemaru quickly cuts him off and slams Shingo knee first through a table. Shingo makes it back in but Kanemaru starts attacking the knee right away, grounding the action. Kanemaru stays focused on the knee, but Shingo makes the ropes. Kanemaru then hits the knee of Shingo with a chair and works a figure four on the floor. Kanemaru breaks and beats the count as does Shingo. Shingo fires up and lays in chops and follows with a suplex. The Saito suplex then follows for 2. They trade and Kanemaru hits the DDT, but then runs into a pop up DVD. Kanemaru goes back to the knee, locking on a figure four center ring. Shingo makes the ropes, pulls himself up, but Kanemaru hits the running boot but Shingo catches deep impact and follows with an overhead toss. Kanemaru uses the ref as a shield, attacks the knee, and we get a ref bump. Taichi gives Kanemaru a chair and he works over Shingo. Shingo blocks the whiskey mist and hits a lariat. Shingo then whiskey mists Kanemaru, hits noshigami and then the pumping bomber gets 2. The lions hold off Taichi, and last of the dragon finishes it. Shingo defeated Kanemaru @ 15:30 via pin [***] While not my favorite style of match, it was actually really great. The story of Kanemaru going after the knee and using every heel trick, smoke and mirrors in the book to look competitive against Shingo worked and led to an invested crowd for this. I also loved the young lions stopping Taichi again, which is a fun little sub-story. Anyway, Kanemaru was a great douchey heel here, and Shingo did a great job of fighting from underneath, something he rarely has to do. This Shingo fella is good at this pro wrestling thing.

A BLOCK

Taiji Ishimori: (3-0) 6pts.

Shingo Takagi: (3-0) 6pts.

Dragon Lee: (2-1) 4pts.

Marty Scurll: (2-1) 4pts.

Tiger Mask: (2-1) 4pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (1-2) 2pts

Titan: (1-2) 2pts.

Sho: (1-2) 2pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (0-3) 0pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-3) 0pts.

B BLOCK

Robbie Eagles: (2-0) 4pts.

El Phantasmo: (2-0) 4pts.

Will Ospreay: (2-0) 4pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (2-0) 4pts.

Yoh: (1-1) 2pts.

DOUKI: (1-1) 2pts.

Rocky Romero: (0-2) 0pts.

BUSHI: (0-2) 0pts.

Bandido: (0-2) 0pts.

Ren Narita: (0-2) 0pts.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 20. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will do a deep discussion of the AEW TV deal, look at the changes to the WWE MITB card, break down the first four nights of the NJPW Best of Super Juniors, and then following a fan request, Larry books a WWE men & women’s G1 blocks. The show is approximately 116–minutes long. * Intro

* AEW TV Deal – 4:50

* WWE MITB Changes – 35:01

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 1 Review – 46:53

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 2 Review – 59:53

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 3 Review – 1:12:29

* NJPW Best of Super Juniors Night 4 Review – 1:23:51

* Booking WWE G1 Blocks – 1:44:32 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play